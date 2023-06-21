Top star potentially leaving the company soon - 4 WWE stars who must become World Heavyweight Champion before the end of 2023 

WWE's newest major title was recently introduced. The World Heavyweight Championship, presented by Triple H, is the workhorse belt that represents the top stars of Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins is the inaugural champion. The belt doesn't carry the lineage of the World Heavyweight Championship introduced in 2002 or WCW's Big Gold Belt, although it may be their spiritual successor. Regardless, Rollins is looking to make the title as prestigious as possible.

The Visionary has successfully defended the belt against Damian Priest and NXT's Bron Breakker and looks to defeat Finn Balor at Money in the Bank. While he may or may not defeat The Prince, a long line of superstars still hope to dethrone the champion.

This article will look at four superstars who must win the World Heavyweight Championship sooner rather than later. Each star needs momentum or is ready for the spotlight, and the company needs to act while the iron is hot.

#4. LA Knight could win Money in the Bank

LA Knight on SmackDown

LA Knight signed with NXT in 2021 after becoming well-known in various other independent wrestling promotions. He then immediately made a splash on the black & gold brand.

Knight has become one of the WWE's most popular wrestlers. Despite being portrayed as a villain, fans are attracted to The Megastar's presence and charisma. He's often compared to Attitude Era legends.

Fans are pleading for the company to finally give him a push. Many hope to see him win the briefcase at Money in the Bank. If he does, he could use his guaranteed title shot to defeat and dethrone Seth Rollins, thus moving to Monday Night RAW full-time. Given his advanced age, nearing 41 years old, the promotion must capitalize on his popularity as soon as possible.

#3. Finn Balor needs a makegood title reign

As noted, Finn will battle Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank live from The O2 Arena in London, England. Most fans believe that The Visionary will defeat The Prince, and he likely will.

Still, despite the bout probably ending in Seth's favor, Finn needs to capture the World Heavyweight Championship in the near future. The key reason why the decision is the right one to make comes down to the real-life injury that he mentioned on television.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor clashed in 2016 over the Universal Championship. Finn won the bout but was immediately injured and had to vacate the gold. He's yet to win a world title since then. He must win the World Heavyweight Championship in the coming months as a redemption for the past.

#2. A World Heavyweight Championship reign could keep Drew McIntyre in WWE

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's most physically imposing wrestlers. He has a physique that very few can match, impressive height, and surprising agility.

Unfortunately, The Scottish Cyborg hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 39. He unsuccessfully challenged for the Intercontinental Championship and vanished. Rumors suggest that he and WWE haven't seen eye to eye on his creative direction.

If World Wrestling Entertainment intends to keep Drew full-time, a push is necessary. This is especially true given the rumors that his contract expires next year. McIntyre returning to action, turning heel, and winning the World Heavyweight Championship could keep him with the promotion long-term.

#1. Damian Priest is ready to be at the top

#WWERAW You can tell that 2023 is going to be Damian Priest's year ever since that Bad Bunny Match which was amazing at Backlash. This guy stock has risen he in MITB after him & Riddle had a great match I am guessing Riddle will face Walter for The IC Title in London. You can tell that 2023 is going to be Damian Priest's year ever since that Bad Bunny Match which was amazing at Backlash. This guy stock has risen he in MITB after him & Riddle had a great match I am guessing Riddle will face Walter for The IC Title in London.#WWERAW https://t.co/ajKkX3PeBt

Damian Priest is a member of The Judgment Day, WWE RAW's most dominant faction. The group features Priest Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Punishment of Judgment Day has had a banner year. While he's not necessarily winning major matches, he's putting on fantastic performances regularly. His bouts with Bad Bunny and Seth Rollins are two standout matches among a sea of quality efforts.

Priest has improved leaps and bounds over the past six months. With his talent, presence, size, and overall ability, Damian is ready to take the next step and become a world champion.

Plus, given the issues between himself and Balor, Priest could stand out among his stablemates if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship in the coming months.

