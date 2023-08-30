Top star to quit The Judgment Day and team up with long-time friend for the first time ever? Exploring massive twist

The Judgment Day's internal issues have dominated WWE RAW and could come to a head this Saturday at Payback. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Steel City Street Fight at the event.

It is a must-win match for the duo, fighting to keep their place in the faction. Rhea Ripley said every member must hold a title after Payback, or there will be some changes. Priest has the security blanket of his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Balor isn't so lucky.

As a result, the Irishman could leave The Judgment Day and instead unite with his real-life friend, JD McDonagh. The two of them go way back, and WWE has been incorporating their friendship into the current angle.

This would mean babyface turns for them as they go up against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Finn Balor has surprisingly never teamed with JD McDonagh. Both stand to gain from this situation. The recent RAW debutant would benefit significantly from officially being in a tag team with his mentor.

At the same time, Balor's popularity can see him return to the world title scene as a babyface. He would be the perfect guy to step up and become RAW's top hero alongside Cody Rhodes if Seth Rollins takes time off to fix his back issues.

What would The Judgment Day look like without Finn Balor?

For starters, every member of The Judgment Day would be holding a championship based on Rhea Ripley's ultimatum on RAW. From there, it will be a matter of defending their place on top of the red brand.

Expect the group to be even more villainous than before, with Ripley and Dominik Mysterio constantly helping Damian Priest retain his World Heavyweight Championship. A new member can eventually be added to fill the void left by Finn Balor, potentially a female star if Mami approves.

Who do you think will replace Balor in The Judgment Day? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

