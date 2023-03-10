Top star rumored to retire this year, former world champion - 5 current WWE Superstars who are former King of the Ring winners

The WWE King of the Ring Tournament is back! It was recently reported that both the King of the Ring and the Queen of the Ring were set to take place in May, with the news being confirmed on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

This will be the first time the King of the Ring has existed as a standalone premium live event in two decades. This will also mark the first-ever Queen of the Ring Tournament, although the similarly named Queen's Crown Tournament took place two years ago.

The first-ever King of the Ring Tournament to take place on a pay-per-view happened 30 years ago in 1993. While the King of the Ring was a concept prior, that event was the first time a winner was decided on such a major show. Fans of the classic WWF will now get to experience the same fun decades later.

While new royalty will be on the way in a little over two months, a handful of former King of the Ring winners are still on the active roster. This article will look at five former Kings and what they're currently doing in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Below are five current WWE Superstars who are former King of the Ring winners.

#5. Edge is the oldest active King of the Ring

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Today also marks 21 years since Edge captured the King of the Ring crown; defeating Kurt Angle in the final to do so! Today also marks 21 years since Edge captured the King of the Ring crown; defeating Kurt Angle in the final to do so! https://t.co/m8V8L7yZTz

Edge is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. He's won numerous championships, including world titles, but he's also a former King of the Ring. He won the prestigious tournament in 2001.

The Hall of Famer defeated Test and Perry Saturn on television leading up to the big pay-per-view. He then successfully defeated Rhyno in the semi-finals at the big show before ultimately defeating Kurt Angle to win the entire tournament and become King.

The Rated-R Superstar is still an active competitor on WWE programming. While he isn't a full-time wrestler, he is a member of the Monday Night RAW roster, appearing on the most recent episode. He'll also likely face Finn Balor at WrestleMania.

#4. Brock Lesnar was a dominant King of the Ring winner

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle On This Day in 2002, Brock Lesnar won the King of the Ring tournament.



This guarenteed him a shot at the WWE Undisputed Champion at Summerslam 2002. On This Day in 2002, Brock Lesnar won the King of the Ring tournament.This guarenteed him a shot at the WWE Undisputed Champion at Summerslam 2002. https://t.co/bknEIQEpj4

Brock Lesnar is still a dominant force in WWE after two decades. He first joined the company in 2002 and quickly became a world champion but left in 2004. He returned after an extended break and has remained a top star ever since. Brock is also a former King of the Ring winner.

The Beast defeated Bubba Ray Dudley and former WCW Champion Booker T in the first round and quarterfinal matches on television. He then managed to defeat both Test and Rob Van Dam to win the title. His win earned him a WWE Championship match at SummerSlam.

The powerful big man is still one of the most feared and exciting superstars in all of pro wrestling. He's set to compete at WrestleMania 39 where he'll go one-on-one with Omos. Can The Beast stop The Nigerian Giant? Only time will tell.

#3. Sheamus once wore the crown

Sheamus on SmackDown

Sheamus is one of the most consistent in-ring workers in WWE. The Irishman is a former multi-time world champion, but he's also held tag team gold and the United States Championship during his incredible career.

The Celtic Warrior won the King of the Ring Tournament after it was brought back in 2010. The tournament was held exclusively on television. He defeated R-Truth and Kofi Kingston in the opening rounds, received a bye in the semifinals, and then defeated John Morrison to win the whole thing.

The former WWE Champion is still a full-time competitor on Friday Night SmackDown. He's made it his goal to win the Intercontinental Championship and hopes to do so at WrestleMania Hollywood. He had an incredible series of matches with Gunther in 2022.

#2. Baron Corbin spent some time as King Corbin

Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin is one of the most despised stars in WWE. The big bully is a former United States Champion who even once won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He's also a former King of the Ring.

The King of the Ring Tournament returned in 2019 and was once again decided exclusively on television. Baron Corbin managed to defeat The Miz & Cedric Alexander in the opening rounds. He then put away Samoa Joe & Ricochet in the semifinals before pinning the talented Chad Gable in the final bout.

Corbin is down on his luck these days. After being repackaged and paired up with JBL, Baron has hit another rough patch in his career. Interestingly enough, he faced Gable again just this past Monday, but he suffered a loss this time around.

#1. Xavier Woods is the most recent WWE King of the Ring

Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods is a beloved WWE Superstar. He's best known for being part of The New Day, where he's captured numerous tag team titles on RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT. He's also the most recent King of the Ring.

The New Day member was the winner of the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament. With just three rounds, he managed to defeat Ricochet and Jinder Mahal on television before defeating Finn Balor in the finals at WWE Crown Jewel.

The talented superstar's peaks were often as part of The New Day alongside Big E & Kofi Kingston. Unfortunately, both of his partners are injured, which could leave Woods with no direction moving forward. Could he use this opportunity to go on a singles run? Only time will tell.

