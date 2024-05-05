Top star's interference, Massive betrayal & more — 4 possible finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor on WWE RAW

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will see several qualifier matches for the King of the Ring tournament. Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor will lock horns in the first round of the men's contest as they look to advance in their respective brackets in the tournament.

This match could see a series of surprises and shockers, which could leave the fans astounded. From ringside interference to The Judgment Day's implosion, several things can happen during the qualifier match that could have major implications.

Let's look at four possible things that can happen in the match between Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor on the upcoming edition of RAW.

#4. Finn Balor could steal a roll-up victory

Finn Balor could pull one of the biggest upsets on Monday Night RAW as he could defeat Drew McIntyre in the qualifying match for the King of the Ring tournament. Balor could use his heel tactics and grab a roll-up victory in the match.

This will not only create a huge buzz but will also leave the WWE Universe startled. Not to mention, The Judgment Day member has lost his momentum in recent times and this could be his perfect opportunity to get back on track.

A victory over The Scottish Warrior will help Finn Balor redeem himself and it could catapult him to the top once again. Besides, a roll-up victory on RAW will not cause much damage to Drew McIntyre's character as well.

#3. Drew McIntyre could wreak havoc in the match

Drew McIntyre has been robbed of his opportunity to get a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Therefore, The Scottish Warrior will look to make a bold statement by becoming the King of the Ring this year.

Hence, McIntyre could wreak havoc in his match against Finn Balor on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. He could capture a dominant victory over the former Universal Champion, giving a glimpse of his rage.

This would give Drew McIntyre much-needed momentum in the King of the Ring tournament and pave the way for him to capture the coveted crown in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

#2. CM Punk could cost Drew McIntyre on RAW

One of the most shocking things that could possibly happen during the Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor match is CM Punk's interference. The Second City Saint may once again cost McIntyre his opportunity.

Punk could appear in the match and distract the former WWE Champion, which will help Finn Balor secure a victory. As a result, this will add another layer to the McIntyre-Punk rivalry, which has been going on for months.

CM Punk interfering and robbing the Scottish Psychopath for the third time will take the latter's rage to a whole new level. This will accentuate Drew McIntyre's hunger for bloodshed against the Straight Edge Superstar.

#1. Damian Priest may betray Finn Balor

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW could finally see what fans have been long speculating. Damian Priest could betray Finn Balor during his King of the Ring qualifier match on RAW, leading to the implosion of The Judgment Day.

There have been numerous instances when The Punisher gave a glimpse of his aversion for his stablemates. At WWE Backlash, Priest was on the verge of turning on Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, as he was visibly agitated at them.

Therefore, the upcoming edition of RAW could finally witness a cold betrayal as Damian Priest could backstab Finn Balor and cost him his King of the Ring Qualifier match against Drew McIntyre.