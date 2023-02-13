Top star's manipulation, distrust of fan favorite - 5 reasons why Jey Uso may side with The Bloodline over Sami Zayn following WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso is in an interesting situation following recent events in WWE. A month or two ago, it seemed as if The Bloodline was stronger than ever. Now the group is possibly in a state of flux, and the future is uncertain. In many ways, the talented Uso could be the person who ultimately decides the fate of the group.

The issues began with Roman Reigns' treatment of Sami Zayn. Cracks started to form between The Tribal Chief and The Master Strategist, which has since led to Sami leaving the group. He was then beaten down brutally by the faction at the Royal Rumble event, but Jey refused to participate and instead walked out on his family.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey proved his loyalty to Jimmy Uso by returning and defending their tag team titles, but when he was asked about his status in The Bloodline, Jey was non-committal.

While fans will likely want to see Main Event Jey Uso leave the group, there's no guarantee that will happen. In fact, he's much more likely to side with the group than rebel like Sami Zayn. Why would he choose to stick with The Bloodline?

Below are five reasons why Jey Uso may side with The Bloodline over Sami Zayn following WWE SmackDown.

#5. He's familiar with life as a member of The Bloodline

Roman Reigns & The Usos

WWE and professional wrestling, in general, can be chaotic. Injuries, suspensions, releases, and management shakeups are all too common in the industry. Pushes can start and then stop on a dime.

Jey Uso is in a rare position of having some level of complacency and normalcy inside WWE. While he's a top-tier champion, his success has been almost unparalleled in the division, and he's been in a stable with the most dominant champion over the past 35 years. Despite the challenges of the industry, Uso is in a pretty comfortable position.

He may choose to return to The Bloodline because he's familiar and comfortable with the group. Changing and shaking up his day-to-day process is a gamble, and it could ultimately come back to bite him.

#4. Jey Uso may not fully trust Sami Zayn

The relationship between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso is complicated, to say the least. The two were once friends in WWE, but their animosity and resentment grew once Sami joined The Bloodline. Uso wanted Zayn to be gone from the group and out of his life.

Something has changed, however. Sami Zayn attacked Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series WarGames and cost his best friend the win. He then let Jey Uso take credit. That move earned a lot of respect in Jey's eyes, and he and Sami instantly rekindled their relationship from that point onwards. Or so it seems, at least.

Jey may not hate Sami and could believe that the assault on him was too much, but Uso still might not fully trust Zayn. At the very least, he might not trust the former WWE Intercontinental Champion enough to choose him over Jey's own family.

#3. The Bloodline has been incredibly successful

The Usos at Crown Jewel 2022

As noted, there's likely a level of comfort and even complacency within The Bloodline. The group is by far the most dominant faction in WWE, and they hold four of the top titles in the company.

The Usos aren't new to being tag team champions. They've held the belts numerous times prior to The Bloodline forming. Still, they never became the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions until the stable formed. They never had a record-breaking title reign, either.

Given Jey's unprecedented success since joining The Bloodline, choosing Sami over the group could be perceived as a mistake. How many times did Jey win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal prior to being in the faction? He never did. The one half of The Usos' success has substantially increased thanks to The Bloodline.

#2. Jey Uso may have loyalty to his other brothers in WWE

The Bloodline is the most dominant stable in WWE today. A case could be made that the faction is the most dominant in the history of WWE. One of the key reasons for their success is the bond that the members share.

Roman Reigns is the cousin of Jimmy, Jey, and Solo. The latter three are all brothers, the sons of Rikishi. They have a bond that most groups will never understand. Jimmy and Jey are particularly close.

Jey Uso may choose The Bloodline due to his loyalty to his brothers. He will surely want to be surrounded by family, but he will also want to look out for them. Solo, in particular, despite being such a powerhouse, is still relatively inexperienced. He will need his older brother's guidance.

#1. Roman Reigns may manipulate and gaslight Jey into falling in line again

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Many of the entries on this list focus on Jey Uso choosing The Bloodline for practical reasons. Complacency, family, and championship success are all quality and understandable reasons to remain part of WWE's most dominant stable. Unfortunately, he may stay with the group under more nefarious circumstances.

Jey may ultimately choose to remain part of The Bloodline due to gaslighting and manipulation by Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief, alongside Paul Heyman, has a history of tormenting Jey Uso and could very well return to doing so.

Reigns may guilt Jey into returning to the stable. He could also give another fake and manipulative apology. The most drastic measure could be the threat of violence or general abuse to either Jimmy or Solo if Jey doesn't make things right and serve The Head Of The Table.

The Tribal Chief has proven to be the most manipulative star in WWE and may use that to make sure Jey comes home.

