Top star surprisingly quits Friday Night SmackDown, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens - 4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Last week was busier than usual for WWE Network and Peacock subscribers. This was primarily thanks to Payback airing on Saturday. When a major Premium Live Event takes place, accompanying programming follows. This was already after new classic content was also added to the archives.

This week, however, looks to be much slower. Monday, for example, featured just a new episode of RAW Talk, which broke down the action of the red brand. Meanwhile, NXT from the prior week was made available in most markets on Tuesday.

Wednesday was slightly busier, as it featured an episode of RAW from last month, plus a new edition of The Bump. The popular show featured Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Tiffany Stratton. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

Just as the week leading up was slow, this weekend won't be particularly busy when it comes to new programming. Just four full-length shows are being promoted to arrive over the coming days. This article will take a look at what is scheduled.

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will air

The SmackDown LowDown will stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The show will air at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th. This comes after the program was not promoted to arrive last week but still aired in the usual timeslot.

The popular show features two WWE employees, typically Matt Camp and Megan Morant, breaking down the action from Friday Night SmackDown the night prior. In addition to the two discussing what went down, three interviews are typically filmed from the arena and spliced in throughout the sub-30-minute program.

Last week's show is already available on-demand, but the interview portion of the program can be seen in the video above. First, Kayla Braxton spoke with the chaotic and creepy Shotzi. Afterward, the cocky duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were interviewed.

Lastly, the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn spoke ahead of their bout at Payback. The champions ultimately lost their titles to The Judgment Day.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows that aired elsewhere will become available

Two programs that recently aired elsewhere will soon become available on both WWE Network and Peacock. As a reminder, RAW and SmackDown are subject to 30-day delays from the time they first air on USA Network and FOX to when they can arrive on-demand. Main Event and NXT Level Up have a shorter exclusivity window.

WWE Main Event from August 17th, 2023 will be viewable for subscribers on Saturday, September 9th. The opening bout saw Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa go one-on-one in a barn burner. The main event featured Tegan Nox clashing with Natalya.

Friday Night SmackDown from August 11th, 2023 will be available on-demand on Sunday, September 10th. The show featured the fallout from SummerSlam, including Jey Uso laying out Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and his own twin brother. He then quit The Bloodline and Friday Night SmackDown.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream this weekend. More specifically, the fun program will air at 10 p.m. EST on Friday, September 8th, immediately following SmackDown on FOX. While it will stream on both WWE Network and Peacock, Level Up will not initially be available on-demand afterward for Peacock subscribers. It will eventually arrive after a two-week delay.

The main event of NXT's B-show this week is an important bout. Joe Coffey will go one-on-one with Monday Night RAW's Akira Tozawa. This is part of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational. The winner of the tournament will battle Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup at NXT No Mercy.

The opening bout of the night will see NXT Level Up regular Tavion Heights take on the always-popular Ikemen Jiro. Lastly, Fallon Henley will battle NXT newcomer Karmen Petrovic in singles competition.

