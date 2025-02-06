Top star to turn heel after 22 years; Jey Uso to be replaced by major name? 3 directions for John Cena after his Elimination Chamber announcement

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match by eliminating John Cena. After the premium live event, The Leader of Cenation shared at the post-show press conference that he will be competing in the Men’s Elimination Chamber bout to earn an opportunity to win his 17th World Title at The Show of Shows.

It's hard to imagine the 47-year-old not being the main attraction at his final WrestleMania. If he wins the Chamber match, he might headline Night Two of The Show of Shows. However, what happens if he doesn't?

Here are three directions for the 23-year WWE veteran moving forward:

#3 John Cena could finally win big at the Elimination Chamber PLE

The Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 marked the last time The Cenation Leader snagged a win in a singles match, taking down Triple H in the show's opening bout. Since then, he hasn't scored a victory on his own. The last time he won a match was when he tagged with LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023. However, things could be different this March when he enters the Men’s Chamber match.

Cena could finally win big and go on to headline WrestleMania 41. If Jey chooses Gunther as his opponent at this year's grand event, it might pave the way for John Cena to square off against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night Two.

#2 He could lose the Chamber match and turn heel after 22 years

Another scenario could see him losing the final opportunity to main event the Grandest Stage of Them All. This could push him to finally embrace his heel persona after 22 years. John Cena turned face in 2003 when he teamed up with Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit to battle Brock Lesnar's villainous crew, and he’s been a good guy ever since.

The heel Cena could go after Main Event Jey for eliminating him from the Men’s Royal Rumble match. He could unleash a vicious attack on the 39-year-old, sidelining him from the grand spectacle of the Showcase of the Immortal.

Alternatively, he could throw down a challenge for Jey with his main event spot at WrestleMania on the line. If that happens, Cena could pull off a win and find himself headlining the huge event.

#1 A feud with Randy Orton

If John Cena loses the Chamber match, too, the Stamford-based promotion could revisit his rivalry with Randy Orton. Their feud is one of the most iconic and long-lasting in WWE history.

They have influenced each other's careers from their beginnings as up-and-coming talents to their clashes for WWE Championships. Cena and Orton have consistently been linked by their parallel paths as the leading figures in WWE at various times.

Having a final feud lined up for Cena's last WrestleMania would be the perfect way to wrap things up. It would be a poetic and fitting end to their WWE journey.

