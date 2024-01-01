Top star to turn heel despite immense popularity with fans, first-ever title win - 4 possible directions in WWE for Sami Zayn in 2024

WWE has many popular babyfaces on the roster heading into 2024. While it seemed like the company was failing to make any popular stars a few years ago, things have dramatically shifted in the past 18 months or so. This has been especially true ever since Triple H began leading the creative direction of the promotion.

Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes are all incredibly popular among the audience. The reactions to each star are seemingly growing louder by the week.

However, one of the most beloved stars not included on that list could have them all beat in terms of ovations. Sami Zayn is potentially the most favored performer by fans out of anybody else in the industry. He's been away due to an assault from Drew McIntyre, but will likely return to television soon.

Upon making his return, Sami will likely hope to make 2024 the best year of his career. While he headlined WrestleMania in 2023, many exciting paths remain for The Underdog From The Underground. This article will look at a handful of directions his career could take in the next calendar year.

Below are four possible directions in WWE for Sami Zayn in 2024.

#4. Sami Zayn could reunite with Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

As noted, Sami Zayn main evented WWE WrestleMania 39. More specifically, he teamed up with Kevin Owens to battle The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title. Astoundingly, that tag team bout was the headline match of WrestleMania Saturday.

The pair held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles for a few months, but eventually lost their prized belts to The Judgment Day. Kevin Owens was then traded to SmackDown shortly thereafter, effectively ending their tag team run.

That doesn't have to remain the case in 2024, however. One of the two performers could end up on the other brand, and a reunion could take place. Sami and Kevin, for example, could be drafted together to RAW or SmackDown if there is an official draft later this year. From there, whoever has tag team gold better watch out.

#3. He could win the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time

Expand Tweet

In 2023, Sami Zayn had the biggest opportunity of his professional career at Elimination Chamber in Montreal. The Underdog From The Underground battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While he came up short, Zayn put on an incredible showing.

Less than two months ago, Sami had the second biggest opportunity of his career. He battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW. He once again came up short, but Sami has made it clear he intends to win the coveted prize.

2024 could be the year when Sami finally wins a major world title. Be it from Seth Rollins or someone else, there's little doubt that Sami will do anything and everything in his power to climb through the ranks and earn another title opportunity. Can a lifelong dream finally come true?

#2. Zayn could turn heel again

Sami Zayn and The Bloodline

It almost goes without saying that Sami Zayn is one of the most popular superstars in pro wrestling today. The WWE Universe adores the talented Canadian. While he's always been extremely talented and often had a genuine connection with the audience, Sami hasn't always been portrayed as a babyface.

For several years prior to his most recent babyface run, Sami was portrayed as a paranoid heel who believed the company was out to get him. He found success at times in this role, even winning the Intercontinental Championship.

While Sami is a perfect babyface, 2024 could see WWE once again turn him into a heel. With such a large number of popular performers, somebody needs to be their foil. Sami can be trusted to deliver in any role, even that of a villain.

#1. He could win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles alongside Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles alongside Kevin Owens was an incredibly special moment. The two have had a decades-long friendship. It is truly special. With that being said, Sami also has other friends in the company.

Jey Uso, for example, is one of Zayn's good friends. Another man with whom he has gotten close is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is hoping to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and headline WrestleMania to finish his story. Unfortunately, there are 29 other men looking to do the exact same thing.

If Cody, for whatever reason, can't finish his story, he could look to return to the tag team scene. Who better for Cody Rhodes to team up with than a man who headlined WrestleMania last year and won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at the biggest event in history? A Rhodes-Zayn tag team could set the division on fire.

