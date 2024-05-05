Top star turns heel & attacks 38-year-old, allied with Paul Heyman & more - 3 directions for Kevin Owens after Backlash

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton teamed up at the WWE Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event.

The babyface duo seemed to be winning the match, but their luck took a turn for the worse when Tama Tonga's brother, Tanga Loa, showed up and handed them a crushing defeat.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see what's in store for The Prizefighter on the blue brand. In this piece, we'll explore three possible directions for him following his loss at Backlash:

#3. Kevin Owens forms a tag team with Randy Orton and goes after the WWE Tag Team Championship

So far, the teamwork of Orton and Kevin Owens has been truly impressive. They might remain a tag team and go after the WWE Tag Team Championship currently held by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The tag-team division on the blue brand is not impressing the fans. There aren't many other tag teams that are worth paying attention to, especially when it comes to baby faces.

Enter Owens and Orton. Backlash proved that they work well together. Targeting the champions and winning them will secure more chances for themselves and shine a spotlight on other tag teams in the division.

#2. Joins forces with Paul Heyman to take on The Bloodline

It will be safe to assume that his feud with The Bloodline is far from over. The Prizefighter and The Viper could team up with Jey Uso to take on this new Bloodline.

At WWE Backlash, Paul Heyman was more worried about the aggressive approach Solo Sikoa was taking. His concerns reached new heights when Tama Tonga's brother made an unexpected appearance.

An intriguing narrative unfolded when The Bloodline walked past Jey Uso after their victory at the premium live event. Paul Heyman suddenly halted and had a brief face-off with Main Event Jey, searching for a glimpse of hope in his eyes.

It is prudent to assume that Jey, Orton, and Kevin Owens could align with The Wiseman to keep the program going until Roman Reigns finally makes his return.

#1. Turns heel and attacks Cody Rhodes

The former Universal Champion assisted Cody Rhodes in his rivalry with The Bloodline last year, and they appear to have a good relationship on-screen. However, things might shift now that Cody holds the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The 39-year-old might need to embrace his darker side for this rivalry. A brutal assault by Owens in the upcoming months could set the stage for their epic showdown.

Interestingly, Kevin Owens and The American Nightmare have never competed in a one-on-one bout. A rivalry between these two veterans is arguably one of the most appealing matchups the Stamford-based promotion could offer.