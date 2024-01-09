Top stars to battle in a Loser Leaves WWE Match? - 4 possible stipulations for Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk

WWE Monday Night RAW aired this week, and it was quite the show. Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura battled in a Street Fight in the main event. Additionally, the Women's Tag Team Titles were on the line.

Perhaps the most notable part of the program came right at the beginning of the show, however. Drew McIntyre kicked things off and began talking about his frustrations, teased potentially leaving the company in the future, and aired his grievances.

One name mentioned was CM Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless responded in kind by interrupting Drew. The two then had an intense verbal back-and-forth that excited fans all over the world. In the end, the pair didn't come to blows, but tensions were high.

Many now believe The Scottish Warrior and The Straight Edge Superstar are on an inevitable collision course. Given the two already have a lot of animosity, it is unlikely they will be confined to a standard singles bout. This article will look at a handful of stipulations that may be fitting for the two former world champions should they clash in the future.

Below are four possible stipulations for Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk in WWE.

#4. They could have a Street Fight

Drew McIntyre on RAW

A Street Fight is one of the oldest and most exciting stipulation matches in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. It has become a staple of television wrestling, with an example being on the same episode of Monday Night RAW as the CM Punk-Drew McIntyre confrontation.

Cody Rhodes battled Shinsuke Nakamura in a bout that had no countouts and no disqualification. The only rule is you need to pin your opponent or make them submit in the middle of the ring. The fighting prior to that, however, can happen anywhere.

Drew and Punk having such a heated exchange could mean that the rules of a standard match could become an issue. A Street Fight means the WWE stars won't be confined to the typical rules of a bout and instead can unleash their aggression however they want.

#3. The pair could battle in a Loser Leaves WWE Match

Drew McIntyre has been in the news a lot over the past six months or so. Upon returning to WWE after his post-WrestleMania break, news began to leak out that his contract was expiring in 2024. As of just a few months ago, Drew is yet to sign a new deal.

It isn't clear if Drew has secretly signed a new contract, nor is it known if he will still extend his deal with the promotion. If the plan is to leave World Wrestling Entertainment, however, it may be written into storyline plans.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre could wrestle in a Loser Leaves WWE Match. The rules would likely follow those of a standard bout, but the loser would have to leave the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. From there, Drew could continue his career in AEW, Japan, or wherever else he may choose to go.

#2. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre could have a Chairs Match

CM Punk on SmackDown

WWE could potentially book CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a stipulation match that is more rarely used than something like a Street Fight. Instead, they could potentially clash in a Chairs Match.

For those unaware, the rules of a Chairs Match are likely what one would expect them to be. The bout follows all of the standard rules of a match, except the use of steel chairs as weapons is completely legal. No other weapons can be used, however.

It is rare for WWE to book this unique match type, but if anybody can pull off a fun one, it would be Punk and McIntyre. The two battling in a Chairs Match in Australia at Elimination Chamber, for example, could be a lot of fun.

#1. Drew and Punk could have an I Quit Match

The I Quit Match is one of the most intense and grueling match types in all of pro wrestling. The rules are simple enough to follow. The two combatants will battle in a bout where anything goes until one is so battered and bruised that they're willing to say the words "I quit" into a microphone.

This match type is one of the most iconic in WWE history. The likes of Triple H, Mankind, John Cena, The Rock, and Edge have all battled in this dangerous bout, and often their careers have been shortened because of it.

Punk and McIntyre wrestling in this kind of match makes a lot of sense, given their promo on RAW. Both men have left WWE in the past or have teased leaving the company again, in Drew's case. The question of which superstar is truly a quitter could be answered in the ring.