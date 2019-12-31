Top 10 tag teams of the decade

Steven Wilson

Do you agree with our top pairings of the 2010's?

Earlier this week, we listed our top female wrestlers of the decade. With that providing as much debate as it did, we thought it’d only be appropriate if we moved on to the duos of the sport. Like with our women’s selections, this list was equally difficult to narrow down to just the ten.

Despite their rather poor booking of tag teams over the year, WWE has spoiled us at times, with teams such that The Shield, The Bar, and American Alpha not quite making the cut.

Lucha Brothers and The Grizzled Young Veterans have pleased us on a consistent basis, while fans of intergender wrestling will be disappointed not to see Joey Ryan and Candice Le Rae appear.

Despite this, we hope you enjoy our choices, and expect you to debate them as much as you did the women’s list.

So here are our top ten tag teams of the decade.

#10 Polo Promotions

Polo Promotions

They may not get the same worldwide recognition as other teams on this list, but at several points over the decade, no team was better in Europe than the Polos.

The duo of Mark Coffey and Jackie Polo gelled together instantly like a moth to a flame. They were an old school throw back before The Revival were a thing, and played a major role in putting British Wrestling on the map.

On four occasions, Polo Promotions reigned as Insane Championship Wrestling Tag Team Champions in Scotland - the first of which lasted over one whole year.

A strong list of matches across the decade saw the pair square off with the likes of The Dudley Boyz, The Viking Raiders, and The Grizzled Young Veterans.

While they still appear together on occasion, seeing The Polos as a pair is a rarity now on the UK scene. While Polo is more focused on his coaching at the Glasgow Pro Wrestling Asylum, Mark makes up one half of the NXT UK Tag Team Champions with Wolfgang as part of Gallus.

