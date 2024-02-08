Top UFC Fighters to appear at WWE WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances of a crossover

UFC fighters getting involved in some of WWE's products is not new, some of them would even get their own WrestleMania moment throughout the years. Interestingly, with both companies now being under the same roof, it's likely that more crossovers could be seen.

In April 2023, it was announced that Endeavor bought WWE and will merge it with the UFC under a new company, TKO Group Holdings. The deal was finalized in September 2023, and multiple leadership changes happened in September of that same year. With WrestleMania 40 now approaching, it's possible that some MMA fighters could appear as well.

It was announced that UFC is offering special VIP Tickets for UFC 298, which includes in-suite visits from Bianca Belair and Montez Ford on February 17. Additionally, the February 19 episode of WWE RAW will have the same deal but will receive in-suite visits from Michael Chandler and other UFC athletes. With this in mind, it's evident that both companies are beginning to introduce their stars to each other's brands.

There's a high possibility that UFC fighters will be present at WrestleMania 40, as many of them are fans of the product and have more freedom now that both companies are under TKO. However, it's unlikely that they will engage in the action.

Still, there could be some exceptions to this. An example is when Ronda Rousey and The Rock attacked Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in 2015 at WrestleMania 31.

Fighters appearing at WrestleMania 40 could also be a way to promote an upcoming event from the MMA promotion. Since 'Mania is on April 6 and 7, fighters could appear as a way to promote the UFC 300 event on April 13, 2024.

What is TKO's long-term vision for the UFC and WWE?

UFC and WWE are arguably two of the biggest sports promotions today, which is why the merger was major news. However, this also meant that both companies could have interesting ways to capitalize on each other.

Nick Khan previously revealed while on The Bill Simmons podcast that one of TKO's long-term visions is to host shows and events over the same weekend. Noting that SmackDown could be on Friday, followed by a UFC event on Saturday, and a Premium Live Event on Sunday to maximize their earnings.

What did Nick Khan say about crossovers between UFC and WWE?

When Nick Khan was asked about possible crossovers between the TKO's stars, he believed that once a UFC fighter's career is done, they could explore another direction in pro wrestling.

It would be interesting to see if any crossovers between the superstars and fighters will indeed occur at WrestleMania 40 or any other events.

