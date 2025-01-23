Top WWE faction to implode ahead of Royal Rumble following a massive betrayal on RAW? Exploring the potential

Next week's episode of Monday Night RAW is set to be the go-home edition of Royal Rumble 2025. The feuds and storylines are expected to shift gears with it being the final stop before the annual extravaganza. Amid the excitement surrounding the spectacle, the WWE Universe could witness a shocking betrayal, marking the last chapter of a prominent faction.

Damage CTRL might implode next week on RAW, with Dakota Kai potentially turning her back on IYO SKY. Kai has endured a lackluster run on Monday nights, struggling to make an impact. Following an underwhelming year, the 36-year-old even failed to capture the Women's Intercontinental Title on RAW. As a result, her frustration could reach a boiling point, causing her to snap.

While King Kota has been struggling to make her mark, her friend IYO has been having a phenomenal run with fans rallying behind her. This contrast in trajectories could spark a sense of resentment in Dakota's heart, causing her to revolt against her stablemate. There is a good potential for such an angle to unfold on the go-home edition of RAW for Royal Rumble.

Dakota Kai has a history of betrayals, with the most notable being her double-cross to Bayley on the road to WrestleMania XL last year. Therefore, it would not be a surprise if she betrays IYO SKY this time. Additionally, if WWE decides to unfold such a betrayal angle against The Genius of the Sky, it could significantly elevate SKY's babyface presence among the WWE Universe.

Disbanding Damage CTRL at this point would catapult IYO SKY on a singles path for the first time on the main roster. But will Dakota Kai unleash her inner demons? It remains to be seen as the angle is currently speculation.

IYO SKY to win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match?

This year's Women's Royal Rumble match looks quite unpredictable. With WWE refraining from announcing the entire pool of superstars, several contenders are in line to win the monumental match and punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41. Among the list is IYO SKY, who is currently a favorite to win the contest.

The Damage CTRL member has been a true workhorse on RAW lately, delivering incredible matches every other week. Furthermore, the company envisions IYO as one of the top faces in the women's division. As a result, a Royal Rumble victory could be another milestone for her to cement her legacy in WWE.

Besides, last month, WWE heavily teased a potential program between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Now that Mami is the Women's World Champion, SKY winning Royal Rumble 2025 provides WWE with a perfect opportunity to book this match at The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

Such an anticipated clash could be a perfect headliner for WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see how the future unfolds for The Genius of the Sky.

