Top WWE faction set for stunning babyface turn after WrestleMania 39? The signs are there!

The results of WWE WrestleMania 39 are under heavy speculation, and so is its aftermath. Due to the magnitude of the premium live event, the ‘Mania stage will end personal rivalries and head forward to newer storylines. There have also been clear hints of a prominent WWE faction turning babyface in the future as a result.

Judgment Day has evolved into one of the most entertaining acts on RAW over the past year. Finn Balor's heated story with Edge continues to employ new additions. Rhea Ripley punched her ticket to 'Mania after winning the Royal Rumble. Dominik Mysterio is living the heel life after betraying his father, Rey Mysterio.

The popularity of Judgment Day has exceeded all expectations. WrestleMania 39 will feature Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, with Damian Priest also expected to be a part of the show. They're entering the Show of Shows as the top heels of the red brand looking to settle old scores. However, given the recent signs, Judgment Day may be turning babyface after WrestleMania 39.

The first hint is Finn Balor's return to his 'demon' role for his Hell in a Cell match against Edge. His supernatural self, dormant since Extreme Rules 2021, has been an enormous fan favorite because it significantly boosts the superstar's abilities. The leader of Judgment Day garners huge negative reactions, but the gimmick change may sway fans in his favor.

Dominik Mysterio, like Balor, is largely despised by the WWE Universe. However, his ex-con character may suffer a setback following Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 39 match. The Nightmare is the overwhelming favorite to win the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair. Much like the 2022 version of Seth Rollins, Ripley is tagged as a heel on RAW but carries tremendous fan support.

Since she is integral to Dominik's gimmick, a face turn by Rhea after winning the world title could mean Dom could follow in her footsteps. One option, albeit unlikely, is to reconcile with his father at WrestleMania 39. After Ripley's victory, the entire Judgment Day faction may even move to SmackDown.

Other scenarios for Judgment Day after WWE WrestleMania 39

Given the likelihood of Rhea Ripley dethroning Charlotte Flair, The Eradicator and Dominik could be permanently assigned to SmackDown. They were mostly seen on the blue brand in the run-up to the Show of Shows. Finn Balor and Damian Priest could then aim for the Tag Team Titles, especially if Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn dethrones The Usos.

The Judgment Day may even develop a second branch on the blue brand. Dexter Lumis has recently teased joining the stable. Liv Morgan is also a favored candidate due to her history with Ripley, who is impressed by her “crazy yet resilient” character. Other SmackDown villains, such as Karrion Kross and Scarlett, could also join forces with Rhea and Dominik.

