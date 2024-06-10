Top WWE heel to win Money in the Bank and dethrone Cody Rhodes after The Rock attacks him? Exploring potential twist

Cody Rhodes is riding high as the Undisputed WWE Champion, but there is a looming threat. While we don't exactly know when, The Rock will return soon. The Final Boss could show up at any time to haunt The American Nightmare.

He may make a surprise return later this year and attack Rhodes, potentially opening up a window for Mr. Money in the Bank to cash in his contract. It would be a smart way to get the title off Cody, without beating him clean. But who will take advantage?

There's a perfect candidate for the spot. WWE's slimiest heel, Dominik Mysterio, deserves a main event run following his excellent work as a villain. The Judgment Day member could fluke his way to the Money in the Bank contract, with Liv Morgan helping him win the ladder match.

Dirty Dom cashing in his briefcase to end Cody Rhodes' first world title reign would cause nuclear heat. It's also an effective way to get the Undisputed WWE Championship off The American Nightmare if his potential showdown with The Rock at WrestleMania 41 is planned to be a non-title match.

This would guarantee The Great One will get booed when he's back, fulfilling multiple purposes. Meanwhile, Mysterio as the WWE Champion would make for a fun few weeks. He can brag about holding it way longer than his dad ever did, even after dropping it to a top babyface, possibly back to Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes could regain the WWE Title before facing The Rock

While a non-title match is possible, Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock would feel even bigger if the WWE Championship is on the line. After all, The Final Boss was initially supposed to challenge Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 40.

With that in mind, the swerve of Dominik Mysterio cashing in on Rhodes would merely be the start of the story. The American Nightmare can then regain the title from Dirty Dom ahead of WrestleMania 41, before putting it on the line against The Rock.

Everyone wins in this scenario: Cody Rhodes enters The Show of Shows as champion, The Rock gets a big-time world title main event, and Dominik Mysterio can call himself a former WWE Champion.

Will Cody Rhodes defeat The Final Boss at WrestleMania 41? Leave your thoughts in the comments section!

