5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Becky Lynch squashed in 12 seconds, Paige's new look (February 6th, 2022)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly WWE news feature, where we take a look at some of the top stories that you might have missed from this past week.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been booked very strongly since her return last year at SummerSlam. However, she got squashed by a former champion in merely 12 seconds after this week's RAW went off the air. Speaking of former champions, Paige has shown off her new look, grabbing the attention of her fans in the process.

Nia Jax finally "spilled the tea" on her WWE release, and she revealed many things, including a surprising fact about her offering to take a pay-cut. Braun Strowman took to Twitter to send a message to Shane McMahon. Additionally, a WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that he would be willing to get into great shape to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

With that said, let's take a look at five interesting WWE news stories from this past week that you might have missed. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5 Becky Lynch suffers an embarrassing 12-second loss

Becky Lynch didn't have a great night this past week on WWE RAW, especially after the show went off the air. The RAW Women's Champion was in the final segment of the show, where she confronted the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Ronda Rousey. WWE Hall of Famer Lita then confronted Lynch and challenged her to a title bout, which was made official for Elimination Chamber.

After RAW, Lynch was scheduled to face Bianca Belair in a dark match. Big Time Becks tried to escape, but she was forced into the ring by Lita. The EST of WWE then caught her opponent by surprise and executed a KOD to get the win in just 12 seconds. This was sweet revenge for Belair, who was squashed by Becky Lynch last year at SummerSlam in a similar manner.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Colin Tessier