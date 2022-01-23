5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Incredible 350-day run ends, Released star pitched match against Vince McMahon

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly WWE news feature, where we take a look at some of the top stories that you might have missed from this past week.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns keeps getting more and more challengers. A SmackDown Superstar and former world champion has now claimed that The Tribal Chief is afraid of him. This past week on Monday Night RAW, an impressive 350-day-long run came to an end.

A released superstar has claimed that he pitched an interesting idea of teaming up with his father to face WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his son Shane McMahon. We also have Paul Heyman's comments on the new version of the current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Without any further adieu, let's take a look at five interesting news stories from this past week that you might have missed. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 WWE Superstar Sheamus claims Roman Reigns is scared of him

SmackDown Superstar and four-time world champion Sheamus has taken a shot at Roman Reigns. The Universal Champion is set to defend his title against Seth Rollins, who is from Monday Night RAW, at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

During a recent appearance on The Bump, The Celtic Warrior claimed that everyone is afraid of him, including Reigns, who decided to face Rollins from the red brand.

"Everyone is afraid to face me. 2-on-1 and I cleaned house. Now I'm going to the Rumble, which I'm okay doing but still, there's no doubt about it. Roman's running scared picking up Seth Rollins from RAW. Let's be honest about that. Who else is left?" Sheamus declared.

Today In WWE History @TodayInWWEHist1 At Survivor Series 2015 from Atlanta, Roman Reigns def. Dean Ambrose for Vacant WWE Championship. Minutes later, Sheamus cashed in MITB At Survivor Series 2015 from Atlanta, Roman Reigns def. Dean Ambrose for Vacant WWE Championship. Minutes later, Sheamus cashed in MITB https://t.co/skuIj4rDzh

Sheamus has an interesting history with Roman Reigns as he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Reigns at Survivor Series 2015 to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from him.

Could he be the one to dethrone Reigns as the new Universal Champion? He certainly can get a title shot if he wins the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

