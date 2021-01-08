Top WWE SmackDown Rumors: Current Champion's 119-day streak ends; Roman Reigns WrestleMania opponent; Royal Rumble winner (8th January)

Welcome to another edition of top WWE SmackDown backstage rumours that could have a major impact on the show. On today's edition we will take a look at what can be expected from the Roman Reigns/Kevin Owens storyline in the future, who is going to be Roman Reigns' likely opponent at WrestleMania and which current Superstar is primed to win this year's Royal Rumble.

There have been some rumors circulating regarding the possibility of an NXT Superstar coming to WWE SmackDown to become part of the storyline between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. We will take an in-depth look at who this Superstar could be and what the future holds for him.

We will also take a look at who could be winning the Royal Rumble this year. As per initial reports, Keith Lee was set to win the Rumble match, however, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has apparently soured on Keith Lee and doesn't feel he will be able to do justice to a major push right now.

Apart from these topics, we will also take a look at some other interesting stories related to WWE SmackDown. So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the big backstage rumours related to WWE SmackDown.

#5 Sasha Banks 119-day long streak ended on WWE SmackDown

The Boss Sasha Banks has been doing a great job ever since she won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship by beating Bayley. However, last week on SmackDown, her impressive streak of not being pinned or submitted in 119 days came to an end when she was pinned by Carmella.

Sasha Banks had teamed with Bianca Belair to take on the team of Bayley and Carmella. Though Banks put up a valiant effort, outside interference from Carmella's sommelier Reginald cost her the match on WWE SmackDown.

This was the first time since September 2020 that The Boss suffered a pinfall loss. The last time being when she lost to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler along with her partner Bayley.