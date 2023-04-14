Top WWE SmackDown star set to face Gunther after more than 377 days? Here's why fans are convinced

Gunther is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising talents on the WWE SmackDown roster. However, his popularity is matched by a former NXT star. Following the Intercontinental Champion's victory over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, fans on Twitter are rooting for a fellow heel to challenge The Ring General.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, LA Knight will go one-on-one against Xavier Woods. The battle between two charismatic superstars will definitely have some high-profile results attached to it. Xero News reported that the winner will either get a shot at the Intercontinental Title or tease a shift to a different brand. Note that WWE hasn’t officially declared it to be a No.1 Contender’s Match.

The WWE Universe adores Gunther for his top-class performances, and LA Knight is no exception. Despite being a heel, he has gained substantial crowd support since dropping his modeling persona. A title shot is on the horizon for Knight. His victory over Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio last month on WWE SmackDown makes him a top name on the blue brand.

A potential fight against The Ring General would end a year-long wait. Wrestling fans are also convinced that the former Million Dollar Champion is a credible challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. Some consider their fight worthy of the Backlash stage.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:-

Brando @BrandoBarrett89 @WWE @RealLAKnight @AustinCreedWins Have LA Knight be the one to dethrone Gunther for the IC title. @WWE @RealLAKnight @AustinCreedWins Have LA Knight be the one to dethrone Gunther for the IC title. https://t.co/D8H4Yhmfvk

Drinkmorewater @RealKrissy275 @TP7187 @OTD_in_WWE Still a thing. Gunther and LA knight some of the most over wrestlers in the company even though they are heels @TP7187 @OTD_in_WWE Still a thing. Gunther and LA knight some of the most over wrestlers in the company even though they are heels

Gunther's reign of dominance spans over 307 days at the time of writing. He is the most successful Intercontinental Champion of the modern-day era. Based on the champ's hype, he is unlikely to be dethroned anytime soon.

Nonetheless, a title fight may catapult LA Knight to premium event status and stop his inconsistent booking on the mid-card. The Defiant One missed WrestleMania 39 but may have better things in store for him in the future.

WWE SmackDown: When was the last time Gunther fought LA Knight?

The Austrian Bruiser got the better of LA Knight in their previous encounter. Their last singles fight dates back to April 2, 2022, on the grand stage of NXT Stand & Deliver. Knight tried to counter Gunther’s deadly chops with unique high-flying moves, but the plan backfired most of the time.

The battle of attrition proved crucial for their main roster entry, though. Both stars got introduced to WWE SmackDown a few days after their epic match. Unfortunately, they never crossed paths again. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship while Knight (fka Max Dupri) was stuck in a managerial role in the Maximum Male Models.

