Top WWE star to betray John Cena at Money in the Bank for a massive title match? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is set to compete in a huge tag team match at Money in the Bank. He will team up with Logan Paul to take on the duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Although everything seems smooth for now, a massive twist may be waiting for the fans. Rumors have been swirling that Cena could face an unexpected betrayal from a top star at the upcoming premium live event.
The Maverick might turn his back on the WWE legend after the match. Although the two superstars will team up at Money in the Bank, they might suffer a huge setback. In the wake of a potential loss, Logan Paul may launch a surprise attack on The Cenation Leader, laying him down on the mat. He could then raise the Undisputed WWE Title in the air, indicating what his true intentions are.
The possibility of this happening is quite good, as Night of Champions will be the next PLE after Money in the Bank, and it will be held in Saudi Arabia. Over the years, the shows in Saudi have been known for hosting high-profile matches and dream encounters. John Cena is advertised for the spectacle, and WWE will look to put him in a big-money bout.
The company may put Logan Paul against The Last Real Champion for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Maverick has been part of some blockbuster matches in Saudi Arabia in the past. His fame and social media presence make him a big attraction in the country. So, WWE may look to capitalize on that by pitting Paul against Cena.
And this could all begin at Money in the Bank when the social media sensation may betray John Cena. This could sow the seeds for a blockbuster match for Night of Champions. However, the angle discussed above is entirely speculative and may or may not happen.
John Cena to get pinned by Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank?
Cody Rhodes returned at Saturday Night's Main Event, putting John Cena on notice. This week on SmackDown, the two stars came face-to-face, but it was Rhodes who had the upper hand. He made it clear that his ultimate goal is to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship.
There is a high chance that Cena could face a devastating and embarrassing loss at Money in the Bank. The American Nightmare could pin him fair and square in the middle of the ring to win the tag team match.
A plausible reason that may happen is that Cody Rhodes has just returned to WWE, and the creative team would look to help him regain his momentum. Besides, pinning the Undisputed WWE Champion would help the 39-year-old claim a future title shot against John Cena.
Hence, fans might get to see such a sight unfolding at Money in the Bank. However, this is currently nothing more than speculation.