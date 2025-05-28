5 Challengers for John Cena’s Undisputed WWE Title at Night of Champions 2025

John Cena will appear in his last WWE show in Saudi Arabia, which is Night of Champions, on June 28. This is also WWE's only event in the Gulf country this year, and it could be a memorable one if The Last Real Champ drops the title on foreign soil. Since Cena is slated to retire by the end of this year, there have been speculations of him dropping the gold a few months before he officially hangs up his boots.

Ad

Several superstars are in line to dethrone Cena, but it's not clear who will be the one to ultimately topple him. This listicle will give five names who can remove John Cena as the Undisputed Champion.

#5. Cody Rhodes

The first name that comes to mind for removing John Cena as the WWE Champion is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare returned at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24 to exchange blows with Cena, who had attacked Jey Uso during his title match. At Money in the Bank, Cody will face John Cena and Logan Paul while teaming up with The Yeet Master.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Right after MITB, Cody can challenge Cena for the Undisputed Championship at Night of Champions. Since The American Nightmare is also one of the biggest babyfaces in the company right now, Cody Rhodes looks like the best person to unseat John Cena.

#4. Sami Zayn

The Honorary Uce hasn't yet declared his intentions of chasing the WWE Championship openly, but he can do so if he turns heel. He lost the MITB qualifier match on RAW this week, thus closing the door for grabbing the MITB briefcase. Now, the only option that rests with him is turning heel, allying with Paul Heyman, and then going after John Cena's championship.

Ad

The former Intercontinental Champion is rumored to be turning heel, especially after his return following WrestleMania 41. As a babyface, Zayn's stock in WWE is only going down. He is losing matches back-to-back on TV as well as at PLEs. It's high time that he becomes a villain once again and ruthlessly goes after the Undisputed Championship.

#3. Logan Paul

Things can get exciting if Logan Paul turns on John Cena at Money in the Bank. The Maverick has impressed every single individual in WWE with his stellar performances inside the ring. His bold moves have even silenced his harshest critics, who once called him a part-timer. Logan Paul is certainly destined for big things in Stamford-based promotion, and the Undisputed Championship might not evade him for long.

Ad

The 29-year-old superstar can attack John Cena at MITB and then challenge for the gold at Night of Champions. And who knows, he might have an outside victory after taking some help from Seth Rollins and company.

#2. Jey Uso

The Yeet Master can also challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. But how does this happen since he is the World Heavyweight Champion?

Jey Uso is slated to defend his gold for the third time against Gunther on the June 9 edition of RAW. What if he loses the title due to outside interference from John Cena? To exact revenge, he can challenge Cena for the Undisputed Championship at Night of Champions and then beat him, in case Cody decides to help his friend. That would be icing on the cake for Jey's fans.

Ad

Ad

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

The biggest shock of 2025 would be Goldberg returning at Money in the Bank next month and costing John Cena his tag-team match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. And the next night on RAW, Da Man can challenge Cena for the Undisputed Championship.

Goldberg has never squared off against Cena in a one-on-one match. Just like Cena, he is all set to wrap up his career in WWE after wrestling in a final match this summer. Since these two legends have never exchanged blows, it would be a decent outing if they go against each other in a once-in-a-lifetime match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More