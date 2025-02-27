Top WWE star to lose his title at WrestleMania 41 in a massive stipulation match? Exploring the possibility

Over the years, WrestleMania has served as the battleground where many historic title reigns come to an end and new champions are crowned. Well, this tradition could very well continue this year as well, and the clock could be ticking for a top WWE star. A current champion could compete in a massive stipulation match at The Show of Shows, where he may end up losing his gold.

Ad

Bron Breakker could lose his Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 41. But what caused the speculation? Recent reports state that WWE is planning a multi-person bout for Breakker's title in Las Vegas. It is no secret that the Intercontinental Title has a long history of being defended in Ladder Matches at WrestleMania.

Currently, multiple stars like Finn Balor, Penta, and AJ Styles have teased their interest in the coveted title, and why not? It is one of the most prestigious titles in WWE after all. So, the company can make the best out of the current situation on RAW. That could happen by putting all these stars in a Ladder Match against Bron Breakker.

Ad

Trending

A multi-person match would also allow the Triple H-led creative team to take the title off the 27-year-old without making him suffer a pinfall loss. This way the company can easily protect his credibility on the main roster. Well, if that happens, it can also lead to Breakker's transition to the main event scene on Monday Night RAW. However, this is speculative at the moment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bron Breakker to be pushed into the main event scene post-WrestleMania?

Bron Breakker has turned Monday Night RAW upside down since his move to the red brand in the 2024 WWE Draft. After making waves in NXT, The Dog of WWE transitioned to the main roster with a motive to become a top star. It looks like he will soon break into the main event scene as well, possibly after WrestleMania.

Ad

The company is continuously building the 27-year-old as the next big thing, and why not? Breakker has the credibility and the look of a future WWE Champion. If he drops his Intercontinental Title at this year's WrestleMania, he can set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship. That is the top prize after all.

Losing the Intercontinental Title would make Bron Breakker more hungrier and passionate about regaining championship gold after The Show of Shows. This could pave the way for his potential feuds with top WWE stars like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and others. Good feuds against those stars would help Bron solidify his status as a main-event talent.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Well, if that happens, that could work as a bridge for him to move to the world title picture. But does Triple H have any such plans? It remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback