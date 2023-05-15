Top WWE star who made epic return, former world champion - 5 wrestlers who were forced to retire due to injuries

WWE and professional wrestling is a dangerous industry. While the results of a match are pre-determined, the punishing toll taken to the bodies' of the hard-working professional wrestlers can't be overstated.

While wrestling is similar to dance in many ways, every blow, every bump, and every spectacular dive takes a toll on a performer. Sometimes these incidents add up over time and ultimately leads to a serious injury. At other points, a wrestler may face a sudden, serious medical emergency at a moment's notice.

Many injuries take time and rehabilitation to get through, but others end up being so severe that a superstar is then forced to retire. A sad reality about professional wrestling is that due to the physical nature of the sport, a wrestler competes on borrowed time.

This article will look at a handful of times top-level wrestlers were forced to retire due to an injury, typically at a young age. Thankfully, a handful of the wrestlers later came out of retirement, which will also be noted.

Below are five wrestlers who were forced to retire due to injuries.

#5. Edge lost around a decade of his career

Edge once retired as champion

Edge is one of the most decorated stars in WWE history. He's held over 30 titles in the company, plus he captured a handful of regional and independent championship belts prior to being signed back in the 1990s.

Unfortunately, Edge retired quite young. Due to severe neck issues, The Rated R Superstar retired on April 11th, 2011 during an episode of Monday Night RAW. He had been the World Heavyweight Champion prior to his retirement.

Thankfully, The Rated R Superstar's story is a happy one. He ultimately returned to the ring in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match and has remained a semi-regular in the years since. He recently fought AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio in a show-stealing bout on SmackDown.

#4. Jason Jordan had neck issues

Jason Jordan's list of accolades is impressive, although shorter than it should be due to the shortness of his career. The talented star managed to become a Triple Crown Tag Team Champion in WWE. He won both the SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Chad Gable and the RAW gold with Seth Rollins.

Unfortunately, the former American Alpha member's career was cut short right as he was seemingly being groomed to be a top star. Jordan underwent surgery on his neck in early 2018 and never returned to the ring.

While the talented star isn't back wrestling, and potentially never will be, the 34 year old still works in WWE as a producer. Jason Jordan is often credited with producing some of the best in-ring bouts taking place on RAW and SmackDown each week.

#3. Daniel Bryan spent years away from the ring in WWE

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is one of the greatest underdogs of all time. Despite his small stature, the leader of the Yes! Movement became a five-time world champion in WWE. He also captured the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and even tag team gold.

The American Dragon's career had some major pitfalls as he began suffering from neck and concussion issues. This ultimately led to the former world champion retiring from active in-ring competition on February 8th, 2016.

Just like with Edge, Bryan returned to action in WWE, albeit in quicker fashion. His first match back was at WrestleMania in 2018, but he went on to headline WrestleMania again and even win another world title. Bryan currently competes for All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Tyson Kidd retired after a move gone wrong

Tyson Kidd was one of the most underrated in-ring performers in WWE. He was one of the best wrestlers from bell to bell in the company, which ultimately led to Kidd winning tag team gold on three seperate occasions with two different partners.

The Canadian star suffered a major neck and spine injury in a dark match on June 1st, 2015 after taking a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe. The injury he suffered often leads to paralysis, if not death. Thankfully, Kidd has managed to recover and remains mobile today.

Due to the severity of Tyson's neck injury he never returned to the ring. Still, he has gone on to become a top producer for World Wrestling Entertainment. He's often credited as a key figure behind today's impressive women's division.

#1. AEW's Saraya temporarily retired

Saraya, best known to fans as Paige, broke a lot of barriers in WWE. She was the first-ever Divas Champion on NXT and even won the main roster's Divas Championship on her first night as part of the main roster.

On April 9th, 2018, The Anti-Diva announced her retirement from the ring. She suffered multiple neck injuries over the course of a year or two, which seemed to be too serious to recover from.

Despite her retirement, Saraya now wrestles again, this time for All Elite Wrestling. While WWE doctors never cleared The Glampire for competition, AEW's apparently did, and she's back to living her dream.

