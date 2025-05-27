Top WWE star to take a break, Jey Uso's next challenger? - 4 Directions for Sami Zayn after losing Money in the Bank qualifier

This week's WWE RAW featured some of the top stars in the industry, including AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins, among others. Fans also saw two Money in the Bank qualifying matches.

Ad

The opening bout saw Penta defeat Dragon Lee and Chad Gable in an outstanding match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The main event featured the other MITB qualifying contest, in which Seth Rollins ultimately emerged victorious over Sami Zayn and Finn Balor, despite chaos and interference.

Still, many were surprised to see The Underdog From The Underground fail to advance to the Money in the Bank match. This article will take a look at four potential directions for Sami after failing to defeat Seth and Finn on RAW.

Ad

Trending

Below are four directions for Sami Zayn after losing his WWE Money in the Bank qualifier.

#4. Sami could take time off to rest and be with his family

Expand Tweet

Ad

Being a professional wrestler is extremely difficult. The industry involves a lot of travel, which means time away from your family and loved ones. This doesn't even include the obvious physical ramifications of being a WWE Superstar.

Those issues combined mean that WWE stars often miss out on major events, hobbies they enjoy, spending time with their family, and a relatively normal and healthy life. Thankfully, the Triple H era is much more forgiving in this sense.

Ad

Sami might just take some time off. He can rest, heal his body, spend time with his family, and attend a hockey game or do something else he enjoys. This means Zayn can return to television fully refreshed in a number of weeks or months. While fans would certainly miss seeing the OG Bloodline member, sometimes wrestlers need breaks.

#3. He could shockingly turn heel on CM Punk and join Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

Ad

A new stable has formed, and it is absolutely devastating on Monday Night RAW. Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins united at WrestleMania. Since then, both Bron Breakker and Big Bronson Reed have joined the developing faction. That is a scary group, to say the least.

However, a resistance is forming. Jey Uso, despite having his own individual stories, has been attempting to fend off the stable. CM Punk and Sami Zayn have, too. In fact, Punk and Zayn even teamed up at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Unfortunately, they couldn't stop the dangerous combination of Rollins and Breakker.

Ad

Sami may end up subscribing to the classic phrase, "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em." He might shockingly betray CM Punk to join Rollins' group. He and Seth were once good friends, and he even worked under The Wiseman in The Bloodline. It wouldn't be too unrealistic for Zayn to decide it's better to be with former friends and a dominant group than by Punk's side.

#2. Sami Zayn could dethrone Jey Uso at Night of Champions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso is the World Heavyweight Champion. He won the title by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania and has since retained the gold against Seth Rollins and Logan Paul. Jey hopes to do the same with The Ring General on the June 9 edition of RAW after Money in the Bank.

Sami Zayn has made it clear that he wants to win a world title for the first time in his career. In fact, he is adamant he'll do it. However, fellow WWE RAW star Karrion Kross is less optimistic. Kross claimed that Sami would never accomplish his goal on RAW last night.

Ad

There is a chance Zayn could prove Kross wrong. With Night of Champions being the next premium live event after Money in the Bank, Sami could challenge Jey for the prized title at the big event in Saudi Arabia. More than that, Sami could prove everybody wrong and finally win the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. He could move to WWE SmackDown after all

Before Sami Zayn started feuding with Seth Rollins on the red brand, The Visionary offered Sami an out. He noted that Zayn could either stay on WWE RAW and be in their way or take an offer to go to SmackDown.

Ad

Paul Heyman was seemingly pulling the strings, and Sami was even told he'd receive an Undisputed WWE Title opportunity if he swapped brands. Zayn declined the offer, but after being beaten up and defeated by the stable multiple times now, the former champion may be rethinking his decision.

After his RAW loss, Sami could opt to move to SmackDown. While he likely won't have a guaranteed title opportunity waiting, he could step up to Jacob Fatu, John Cena, LA Knight, Aleister Black, Carmelo Hayes, and various other big names on the blue brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More