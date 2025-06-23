Top WWE star to turn heel by becoming "Mr. TKO" and join The Rock in a shocking twist? Exploring the possibility

The last episode of WWE SmackDown saw John Cena cut one of the best promos of his heel run. After joining forces with The Rock at Elimination Chamber, turning on Cody Rhodes and the fans, and then becoming a 17-time World Champion, this was a fiery promo, and the wrestling world loved it.

Interestingly, the online discourse has shifted in Cena’s favour despite being the big bad heel. However, this promo could have a long-term impact on The Last Real Champion’s final run in the company, thanks to the person he ripped off and ripped on, CM Punk.

The promo Cena cut at the end of SmackDown was a take on Punk’s infamous pipebomb from RAW 2011. Not only did he take notes from The Second City Saints’ promo, but he also added some personal jabs, which was a great touch. He called Punk “Mr. TKO,” which shocked many fans and has led to speculation that this could be a tease for what is to come.

The ongoing theory is that The Straight Edge Superstar could turn heel at Night of Champions. He could join The Rock and take Cena’s place as The Final Boss' corporate champion.

In the past, Punk has always spoken down on The People's Champion, even during his 2011 pipebomb. He didn’t like the fact that despite working all year round, he was replaced in the WrestleMania main event by someone who shows up occasionally.

However, The Second City Saint hasn’t yet reached the level he wishes he were at in WWE. Getting tired of the hustle, he could fast-track his climb to the top by joining forces with someone on the board of TKO, like The Brahma Bull, effectively becoming the real Mr. TKO.

It must be noted that while the above angle could play out, for now, it is just speculation, and nothing along these lines has been officially confirmed by the Stamford-based promotion.

Is there tension between The Rock and Triple H?

On his podcast, Behind The Turnbuckle, Jonathan Coachman revealed that there were issues between The Rock and Triple H.

He claimed that the CCO could be jealous of what the company is paying the Hollywood star, despite him not appearing on the show.

According to Coachman, The Rock gets $45 million despite not showing up. This is something he claims has driven a wedge between the two former foes. Many fans have pointed out that The Brahma Bull yelling at HHH at last year's Mania's kickoff show in Vegas was unscripted.

No one currently knows when The Great One could return to continue his storyline as The Final Boss.

