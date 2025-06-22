WWE legend to embrace himself as Mr. TKO by turning heel after 12 years to end John Cena? Exploring the possibility

John Cena's final WWE run is now finally getting the spotlight it deserves. The Franchise Player's pipebomb on SmackDown, where he scorched CM Punk, has captured fans' attention.

Ad

At Night of Champions 2025, an unexpected heel turn might take place. CM Punk could adopt a villainous character and embrace himself as Mr. TKO to end the 17-time world champion's reign. As part of his pipebomb on the blue brand, Cena mocked The Voice of the Voiceless by labeling him as Mr. TKO. For those unaware, TKO was formed after Endeavor merged WWE and UFC.

The TKO reference from Cena garnered many different reactions from the live crowd and fans on the internet. Since his return to WWE, Punk has been portrayed as a babyface star. The last time he was a heel in the company was almost 12 years ago. To end his rival's title run. The Second City might finally embrace his dark side and declare himself as Mr. TKO.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Punk's potential heel turn could allow him to work with The Rock. Meanwhile, John Cena could finally become a babyface again and end his retirement tour as a fan favorite. The Final Boss' alliance with the Last Real Champion has arguably not fetched the desired results. However, fans would love to see The Second City Saint combine forces with Rocky.

It will be interesting to witness how the storyline unfolds at the Saudi Arabia event, where Punk and Cena will lock horns for the gold. Many expect the 17-time world champion to emerge victorious, but the creative team could swerve fans by booking a double turn.

Ad

WWE teased a massive CM Punk match ahead of Night of Champions 2025

WWE recently hosted Fanatics Fest, where a massive match involving CM Punk was teased. Seth Rollins appeared at the event with his Money in the Bank briefcase. Punk also showed up and confronted The Architect. The confrontation got intense, and the security team was forced to intervene.

Ad

Rollins and Punk share a storied history in the company. Despite squaring off inside the ring many times, their issues are far from over. Going by their latest altercation, the creative team may be looking to book another match between the two.

Expand Tweet

Night of Champions 2025 will determine CM Punk's future in the company. From Cena to Rollins, he has many enemies in the locker room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More