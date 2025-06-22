WWE legend to embrace himself as Mr. TKO by turning heel after 12 years to end John Cena? Exploring the possibility

John Cena's final WWE run is now finally getting the spotlight it deserves. The Franchise Player's pipebomb on SmackDown, where he scorched CM Punk, has captured fans' attention.
At Night of Champions 2025, an unexpected heel turn might take place. CM Punk could adopt a villainous character and embrace himself as Mr. TKO to end the 17-time world champion's reign. As part of his pipebomb on the blue brand, Cena mocked The Voice of the Voiceless by labeling him as Mr. TKO. For those unaware, TKO was formed after Endeavor merged WWE and UFC.
The TKO reference from Cena garnered many different reactions from the live crowd and fans on the internet. Since his return to WWE, Punk has been portrayed as a babyface star. The last time he was a heel in the company was almost 12 years ago. To end his rival's title run. The Second City might finally embrace his dark side and declare himself as Mr. TKO.
Punk's potential heel turn could allow him to work with The Rock. Meanwhile, John Cena could finally become a babyface again and end his retirement tour as a fan favorite. The Final Boss' alliance with the Last Real Champion has arguably not fetched the desired results. However, fans would love to see The Second City Saint combine forces with Rocky.
It will be interesting to witness how the storyline unfolds at the Saudi Arabia event, where Punk and Cena will lock horns for the gold. Many expect the 17-time world champion to emerge victorious, but the creative team could swerve fans by booking a double turn.
WWE teased a massive CM Punk match ahead of Night of Champions 2025
WWE recently hosted Fanatics Fest, where a massive match involving CM Punk was teased. Seth Rollins appeared at the event with his Money in the Bank briefcase. Punk also showed up and confronted The Architect. The confrontation got intense, and the security team was forced to intervene.
Rollins and Punk share a storied history in the company. Despite squaring off inside the ring many times, their issues are far from over. Going by their latest altercation, the creative team may be looking to book another match between the two.
Night of Champions 2025 will determine CM Punk's future in the company. From Cena to Rollins, he has many enemies in the locker room.