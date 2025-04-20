Top WWE Superstar to challenge for a World Championship after WrestleMania 41 win? Rhea Ripley might've given it away

WWE might have just hinted at a huge title match after WrestleMania 41, and Rhea Ripley may have given it away. On this past Friday's SmackDown, Ripley had a heated face-off with Jade Cargill. The brief stare-down has left fans buzzing about a possible World Championship showdown down the line.

Ad

The segment was chaotic from the start. Rhea Ripley was interrupted several times - first by IYO SKY, then Bianca Belair, Naomi, and finally Jade Cargill. Despite the madness, the promotion made it a point to put Ripley and Cargill face-to-face, even if only for a few seconds. That short moment was enough to tease a dream match many fans have been waiting for.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Storm has been gaining serious momentum, and her win over Naomi last night at WrestleMania only adds to the belief that she could be next in line for a title shot. While she's also been linked to a future match with Charlotte Flair, her recent face-off with The Eradicator might be the more apparent hint. Ripley's comment, followed by a stare, only adds more fuel to the idea.

"It’s not about you," Ripley said.

Ad

It looks like WWE could be planting seeds for what's to come. If Jade Cargill continues to rack up wins, don't be surprised if she challenges for the Women's World Championship - and Rhea Ripley might be the one standing in her way if she defeats IYO SKY and Bianca Belair tonight at The Show of Shows. These are just speculations for now, and it would be interesting to see what happens next.

Ad

Rhea Ripley to win on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41?

IYO SKY is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match tonight at WrestleMania Sunday.

Speaking on the Chairshot Sports podcast, former Women's Champion Layla shared her pick, backing Ripley to win. The veteran believes the Japanese star will be one pinned, with The EST being protected in the finish.

Ad

Ad

Adding to the hype, former WWE star Matt Morgan also weighed in on the outcome. Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan said that the company should've never taken the title off Ripley in the first place.

The veteran thinks The Eradicator is winning tonight and that the original plan should have been a singles match between her and Bianca Belair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.