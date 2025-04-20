What time does WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 start tonight? US, UK, India & more

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 ended with Paul Heyman double-crossing both Roman Reigns & CM Punk. Now, as we are moving towards Night 2 of the Show of Shows, the excitment of the WWE Universe is reaching new heights.

Ad

For those unaware, WrestleMania Sunday will witness John Cena locking horns with Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE title match. Besides this, the card for Night 2 is completely stacked with massive title bouts.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 timings

Night 2 of 'Mania 41 is set to air live from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada. Below are the timings for Night 2 of this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

USA: 7 PM ET / 5 PM CT / 4 PM PT (Sunday)

UK: 11 PM GMT (Sunday)

India & Sri Lanka: 4:30 AM IST (Monday)

Canada: 7 PM ET (Sunday)

Australia: 9 AM AEST (Monday)

Ad

Trending

Notably, the above timings are for the main show on Sunday. Those who want to witness the kickoff show, will have to tune in three hours before the timings cited above for different time zones. Viewers can stream it live on WWE's official YouTube channel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans will need a Netflix subscription to watch WrestleMania 41 Night 2 live. Additionally, those in the USA can catch the show live on the Peacock Network.

WWE WrestleMania 41 night 2 final match card

The final card for WrestleMania 41 on Sunday is as follows:

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World title match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio - Intercontinental Championship match

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria and TBA - Women's Tag Team title match

Randy Orton vs. TBA

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena - Undisputed WWE title match

Ad

What to expect from Night 2 of The Shows of Shows?

The second night of the Showcase of the Immortals is expected to feature more surprises. The Stamford-based promotion has recently announced that Bayley has suffered a backtsage attack, leading to her getting removed from the Women's Tag Team title match.

So, it's possible that Becky Lynch may return on the show and join Lyra Valkyria against The Judgment Day. Besides this, Randy Orton is set to host an open challenge on the show, and Rusev is one of the potential names who could step up.

Ad

The former AEW star is expected to make his WWE comeback soon and the Grandest Stage of Them All seems like the best place to do so. In the main event, Cody Rhodes is set to put his Undisputed WWE title against John Cena in what will be The Cenation Leader's final match at a WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

The Rock might also make an appearance, adding more hype to The Franchise Player's title bout. Overall, Night 2 of 'Mania promises to feature a lot of twists and turns and it remains to be seen how the PLE will conclude this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More