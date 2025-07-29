  • home icon
Top WWE Superstar to unveil himself as the OTC2 and cost Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Jul 29, 2025 01:48 GMT
Roman Reigns will compete at SummerSlam 2025. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
Roman Reigns will compete at SummerSlam 2025. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

We are now less than a week away from WWE SummerSlam 2025. The go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before the Biggest Party of the Summer has opened the doors to some major possibilities, which adds more fuel to this PLE. One of the major twists that the WWE Universe might witness at the upcoming show could be Jey Uso costing Roman Reigns and unveiling himself as OTC2.

In the recent episode of the red brand, the YEET Master was engaged in a segment with Paul Heyman. In this instance, the Oracle demonstrates his mastery in manipulation by provoking the OG Bloodline member against his family.

Even he pointed out how Roman Reigns lied to him when the former Undisputed WWE Champion told him that he wants the Samoan star to be rich and famous. Not only the OTC, but also Wiseman dragged Rikishi into his promo and affirmed that his real-life father had chosen the Head of the Table instead of Jey as the Tribal Chief a few years back. Though the YEET Master ignores all the words of the Oracle, it could turn things upside down at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

This may happen when Jey Uso might cost the OTC and officially disclose himself as 'OTC2'. When Roman made his latest WWE return, the company had a new nickname for him. The Original Tribal Chief is now marked as 'OTC1', and the numerical designation has sparked the potential for OTC2 to be revealed soon within the company.

Considering what happened on RAW before SummerSlam, the 39-year-old star is the most realistic option to embrace this moniker.

Paul Heyman's alliance now has a new leader to tackle Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

Following this interaction with Jey Uso, Paul Heyman was seen in a backstage segment with Bronson Reed. The Hall of Famer mentioned that Seth Rollins will be out of action for an extended period, and without a leader, they are merely just a group.

Soon, Bron Breakker entered the segment and affirmed himself as the new leader of the faction by stating that the alliance now has a leader. Not only this, but the new Big Dog also said that he has a plan in mind, which is yet to be disclosed on camera.

All this planning appears to be aimed at taking down Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins' faction will overpower the Head of the Table at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Love Verma

