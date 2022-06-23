5 of the top current WWE women who are yet to compete in a Money in the Bank ladder match

The annual WWE Money in the Bank event is just around the corner. This year, it will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 2.

The Women's Revolution saw the making of the first-ever women's Money in the Bank in 2017. All five previous winners have used the coveted briefcase to win the women's championship, including Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Asuka, and Nikki A.S.H.

However, some major performers are yet to participate in the mayhem of the multi-woman contest. On this list, we will take a look at five current women who have not yet competed in a Money in the Bank Ladder match.

#1. On this list of 5 top WWE women who are yet to compete in a Money in the Bank ladder match: Shotzi

Shotzi is a SmackDown star

Shotzi had an impressive run in NXT as a Tag Team Champion with Ember Moon. After her main roster debut, the 30-year-old has featured in matches against notable superstars like Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Ronda Rousey. She is now set to take her career to the next level on the blue brand.

Shotzi will face Aliyah for a spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on this week's SmackDown. If she wins, it will be her maiden Money in the Bank appearance. She took to Twitter to exhibit her confidence, stressing that no other competitor could secure the briefcase beside her.

"None of these women can focus long enough to climb a ladder! Raquel will be busy getting reps in deadlifting ladders, Alexa will be playing with dolls, Liv will be making candles, Asuka will be dancing, and Lacey will be too busy giving us another sob story about her life."

A win in the high-stakes match will kickstart Shotzi's career and leap-frog her into the title race. Like most previous briefcase holders, she would wait for the perfect opportunity before making a mark and snatching a title victory out of nowhere.

#2. Rhea Ripley

The Nightmare Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley straightaway set her sights on gold in WWE after her main roster debut in February 2021. She successfully challenged Asuka and won the RAW Women's Championship from the latter at WrestleMania 37. However, she lost the title to Charlotte at the Money in the Bank event later that year.

Ripley will not be in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match. The Judgment Day member was set to face the current RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair at the event. However, The Nightmare was replaced by Carmella as the former was medically not cleared to compete.

The Eradicator has a long career ahead of her, and we might see her in a Money in the Bank setting sooner or later.

#3. Ronda Rousey

The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey

Rousey is the reigning WWE Smackdown Women's Champion after defeating Charlotte Flair in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. Her victims include Bayley, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte, and Liv Morgan, among others.

Ronda had her first singles match at the 2018 edition of Money in the Bank. Interference by the then briefcase holder Bliss caused her to lose the opportunity to win the women's title.

After a successful year on the main roster, the UFC Hall of Famer main-evented WrestleMania 35 alongside Flair and Becky Lynch. However, she came up short and took a hiatus from WWE to spend time with family.

The Rowdy One returned at this year's Royal Rumble. Due to her three-year absence, she has never been able to compete in a Money in the Bank ladder match. However, she is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at this year's event, keeping her away from the multi-woman contest.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Rousey will ever participate in such a match. The potential looming threat of a cash-in by a former UFC fighter could plague any champion's conscience.

#4. Sonya Deville

Former WWE official Sonya Deville

Despite being on WWE's main roster since 2017, Sonya Deville has not yet competed in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The former MMA fighter failed to qualify for the 2018 edition of the bout due to her defeat against Naomi. However, Deville accompanied Many Rose the following year and almost helped her win the briefcase. In the following year. the duo was involved in a bitter feud, keeping them away from the titular match.

There was speculation that Deville would announce herself as the final competitor in last year's edition of the match. But, it's unknown why she ultimately wasn't part of the final line-up. Fans would love to see the former WWE official in the iconic bout moving forward.

#5. Bianca Belair:

The EST of WWE Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has won multiple championships and participated in some iconic WWE matches. She has excelled in Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber bouts but is yet to compete in a Money in the Bank ladder match.

Making her main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 36, Belair wasn't established enough to compete in the unique 2020 edition of the match. Fourteen months later, The EST did not compete for the briefcase because she was the SmackDown Women's Champion at the time of the event. However, she wasn't on the show's card after an injury to Bayley canceled their title match.

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella this year. Her strength and athleticism would make for a perfect competitor in a multi-woman ladder match in the future.

