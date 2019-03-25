Total Bellas: 4 Things We Learned From The Season 4 Finale

The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2019 Presented By Macy's - Runway

The fourth season of Total Bellas saw plenty of action and drama to go along. Season 4's theme was change and the season finale culminated in a profound evolution for both Nikki and Brie Bella.

From the get-go, Nikki Bella was left picking up the pieces of her disintegrated relationship with long-time fiance John Cena. Newly single, Nikki faced the challenges of returning to the dating game at 34 years old.

Brie Bella found herself walking a thin line between her career in professional wrestling and motherhood. For the first time in the hit reality series' history, both women contemplated retirement and even going their separate way.

We unpack all that and more in Total Bellas: 4 Things We Learned From The Season 4 Finale.

#4 Daniel Bryan Was Ready For A Heel Turn

Say it ain't so! Daniel Bryan turns heel.

Total Bellas season 4 finale focuses on Daniel Bryan's heel turn that inevitably led to him reclaiming the WWE Championship that he vacated in 2014. Bryan, the Leader of the Yes Movement, stood in stark contrast to WWE's corporate culture and was seen as the quintessential babyface. As fans cheered, "Yes! Yes! Yes" everywhere the WWE Superstar appeared, Bryan grew tired of a character stuck in neutral and was ready for a change.

With a shot to AJ Styles' nether-regions, Bryan shocked the world and became one of wrestling's most hated heels, but the change was a welcome one for Bryan,

"It's been a long time in WWE where I had this role of being a good guy. One of the things that really draws me to wrestling and why I yearned to get back to it is the creativity of it all. I've been doing the Yes! chant for so long, I've literally been salivating over the idea of doing something different."

Bryan summed it up best with the following,

"I love it when children boo. That's my favorite thing."

Bryan's change of heart may have disappointed some of his younger fans, but the new diabolical direction has been an overall positive experience. Bryan parlayed his new environmentally obsessed heel character to a WWE Championship run and a Survivor Series Champion vs Champion dream match against Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Four plus months later, Bryan is on course to enter WrestleMania 35 as WWE Champion.

