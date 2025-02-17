Triple H to add 25-time champion and make Gunther vs Jey Uso a Triple Threat? Exploring potential WrestleMania swerve

At WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. This match was made official after Jey, who won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble bout, chose to face the Austrian champion despite losing to him on multiple occasions.

While Gunther vs. Jey seems to be an interesting match, there might be a lack of interest due to the number of times these two superstars have faced each other. Hence, to generate more interest, Triple H could 25-time champion John Cena and make this bout a Triple-Threat contest.

The four-time Tag Team Champion will compete at this year's Elimination Chamber, with the winner of the Men's Chamber match set to face the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. At the premium live event in Toronto, Canada, the company could book Cena to lose, and the 16-time World Champion could then appear on RAW and squeeze himself into the match between Jey Uso and Gunther.

Anyway, John Cena does have some history with Jey, as the latter eliminated Cena to win the 2025 Royal Rumble. While this angle is highly speculative, the five-time United Champion's addition to the match would make the contest more exciting, and this could be the place where Cena wins his 17th World Championship.

WWE legend recently advised Jey Uso ahead of his match against Gunther at WrestleMania

The biggest problem Jey Uso has going into WrestleMania is that he has never been able to beat Gunther. Despite trying, Jey has always fallen short, and many wonder what The Yeet Master can do to change the result when the two superstars clash at WrestleMania 41.

While Gunther and Jey's match is still far away, a WWE legend—Uso's father, Rikishi — gave valuable advice to the latter. During an episode of Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the real-life Bloodline member also mentioned that this could be the former Intercontinental Champion's last opportunity.

"He's got to study some tapes of Gunther. I mean this is a Super Bowl man. No doubt Jey is an athlete. [...] He's an entertainer, but then when you look across the ring, you see this amateur wrestler that can do it all. He can beat you, he can dish out the pain. He's also athletic. So, Jey has to do his homework. [...] I pray that these guys here when they do get to WrestleMania, they are healthy, their mind is set, stress-free. And just enjoy the moment because this might be the last time you ever get that opportunity," he said. [From 35:34 to 37:31]

At WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can win his first-ever singles World Championship this April in Las Vegas. Last year, Jey claimed his first singles title in WWE when he beat Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title.

