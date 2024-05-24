Triple H to add one more title match at King and Queen of the Ring? Exploring the possibility

WWE's upcoming premium live event, King and Queen of the Ring 2024, is on the horizon, and the company has stacked the card with some spectacular matches, including two title matches. However, WWE CCO Triple H could add one more championship match to the card as a last-minute decision..

Bayley could defend the WWE Women's Championship at the upcoming premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Role Model will battle Chelsea Green in a one-on-one match on the final episode of SmackDown before the event. If this match ends in disqualification or via ringside interference, it might get added to the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 with Bayley's title on the line.

However, the possibility of this happening is quite low, as the match card for the premium live event is already packed with five matches. Adding another match might make the event feel stretched, as Triple H often prefers to keep the card short while providing adequate time for each match.

Additionally, the storyline between Bayley and Chelsea Green has not yet developed fully, as there's more storytelling to come. Therefore, The Hot Mess getting a title shot out of nowhere, especially at the upcoming premium live event, might seem redundant.

Therefore, the addition of the WWE Women's Championship match to the matchcard for King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is unlikely.

Triple H could unravel huge surprise at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

As of now, the match card for the upcoming premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, features only five advertised matches. While the addition of another match seems unlikely, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, could deliver a huge surprise that may leave fans stunned.

The fact that only five matches have been announced so far suggests that WWE might be keeping adequate time for a segment or a huge return. One of the biggest things that The Game could unravel at King and Queen of the Ring is the return of Uncle Howdy and the debut of Wyatt 6.

WWE events in Saudi Arabia are regarded as grand spectacles, and the company leaves no stone unturned to add magnificence to them. Therefore, there's a good possibility the Uncle Howdy storyline, which has been teased for months, could finally unfold at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event.

This will not only garner huge attention from fans but could also prove to be one of the biggest highlights of the show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.