Triple H to announce long-awaited WWE return of hometown star after 3779 days at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

WWE SummerSlam is just a week away from now. For the first time in the history of the promotion, the mega event will be a two-day affair at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The company is planning to make it a grand one with several twists and surprises for the fans.Further, a big WWE event like SummerSlam wouldn't be complete without a return of a legend or some former superstar who hasn't been around for years. WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, might have a superstar in mind who is also a New Jersey resident. The superstar is a special one, and Hunter himself can announce the star's return on the eve of SummerSlam.AJ Lee, CM Punk's wife, is a resident of Union City in New Jersey, and she can surprisingly show up at SummerSlam to support her husband. Punk will battle Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. AJ Lee can make a special appearance to support Punk against The Ring General at SummerSlam.The three-time Divas Champion's last WWE appearance came on the March 30, 2015, edition of Monday Night RAW, the night after WrestleMania 31. On April 3, WWE announced her in-ring retirement. If she comes back at SummerSlam, she would be returning to the Stamford-based promotion after 3,779 days.When CM Punk returned to the company in 2023, it was speculated that she would also soon join her husband. However, it didn't happen. It was also rumored that she could make her return at the recently concluded, all-women's premium live event, Evolution. But that didn't happen either.SummerSlam could be where AJ Lee can make her return because it's happening in her home state. Her return would also spark a loud cheer from the fans, who have been clamoring to see her in the ring again. It remains to be seen if Triple H has some plans to bring back the 38-year-old star.CM Punk on working with AJ Lee in WWECM Punk has also been asked about his wife's WWE return and if he's interested in working with her. During an interview with Ringside Collectibles last year, The Straight Edge Superstar said that he would like to work with his wife, but doesn't want to push her for it.He stated that if the right time to work comes up, there would be a discussion between her and certain people, and he doesn't want to get in the middle of that.&quot;I certainly am not pushing her [AJ Lee] to do anything. I think she knows that there's options. I think she sees how happy I am and how things are different. But if the right situation presented itself, it would have to be a discussion between her and certain people, and I don’t necessarily want to be in the middle of that just because it could get kind of weird. Selfishly, yes, I would love to make out with my wife on television again,&quot; CM Punk said.Meanwhile, AJ Lee also recently addressed working with Punk. The Geek Goddess said that she would like to work with him if the right opportunity comes.Well, what better opportunity than SummerSlam? The former Divas Champion can show up to congratulate Punk in case he beats Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship.We'll have to wait till SummerSlam to see if the legend returns to the company after over a decade.