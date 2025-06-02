Triple H to appear on RAW to bid farewell to legendary WWE star in an emotional moment? Exploring potential angle 

The WWE Universe has not been able to stop talking about the shocking announcement made by R-Truth a few hours ago. The legendary star took to social media to announce his departure from the Stamford-based company, catching every fan off-guard. Fans initially presumed that it was one of the jokes Truth is known for.

However, a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful then confirmed that Truth’s tweet was real, which has led to many fans protesting online. The legend appeared on last week’s SmackDown for a singles match against the Bloodline’s newest member, JC Mateo, but ended up losing the match.

Since the announcement from Truth, numerous stars and millions of fans around the world have expressed their love and disappointment over the legend’s exit from the company. Considering the reaction fans have given, Triple H may bid farewell to the former United States Champion on this week’s RAW in one of the most emotional moments in the company's rich history.

The Game has been all about what fans want and what they like, and it would be incredible to watch Truth get the farewell that he deserves. The farewell could include emotional messages from fellow superstars and one from the Chief Content Officer himself, making headlines around the world.

R-truth is not leaving WWE alone

While the WWE Universe was just beginning to digest R-Truth’s announcement, the Judgment Day’s Carlito shocked the world with an announcement of his own. In classic Carlito fashion, the legendary star announced his departure from the company as well.

In a tweet just minutes after R-Truth’s announcement, Carlito announced that his contract with the company was set to expire in two weeks and that there were no plans to renew it.

“My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently “stealing money” from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money. All jokes aside, gracias WWE & especially the WWE universe. Los quiero mucho! PS…I’ll reappear again in another 13yrs. Dios me los bendiga!”

While the world is still shaken by R-Truth’s announcement, Carlito’s message to the fans has also taken the internet by storm, leaving the fans disappointed. Both men are undoubtedly future Hall of Famers who will surely make a surprise appearance to leave the world elated sometime in the future.

Fans will have to wait and see if the two explore other promotions following their departures from the company. Either of them could also choose to hang up their boots and take up a new role in the wrestling industry.

