Triple H has badly damaged 41-year-old WWE icon’s character after what he did on SmackDown

Ever since Triple H took over WWE Creative, he has been making some bold moves, raising a lot of eyebrows. While some of them have proved beneficial, others have given rise to controversy. It appears that The Game has once again garnered criticisms following a baffling move. Triple H may have damaged Sami Zayn's character after what happened this week on SmackDown.

Zayn has been relentlessly pursuing the World Heavyweight Championship for the past two years on Monday Night RAW. Back in April this year, Seth Rollins put forth a tempting offer to him, stating that he would give Sami a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Title if the latter agreed to move to SmackDown. The Visionary vowed that the 41-year-old would be able to fulfill his dream.

However, Sami Zayn refused to take that offer. He vowed to stick to RAW and showcased his determination to win the world title on the very brand he was on. But this week, Zayn officially moved to SmackDown, citing that he wanted to win the United States Championship. He kept "winning the world title" somewhere low on his priority list for now, stating that the US Title is currently his main focus.

The fact that Sami Zayn turned down a guaranteed world title shot on SmackDown only to move to the brand months later to chase a mid-card title damages his resilient character. Zayn's WWE character has been defined by his relentless pursuit of the World Heavyweight Title on RAW. This arc portrayed him as a resilient underdog who refused to take shortcuts and stuck to his goal.

However, his recent move to SmackDown questions his credibility and resolve. The Canadian star putting his world title dreams in the backseat shows his vulnerability as if he has compromised on his dreams. Besides, Sami Zayn, who has been a pivotal part of The Bloodline saga, is well aware that it takes months for superstars to come out of the never-ending vortex of The Bloodline.

However, he still chose to be involved with Solo Sikoa and MFT instead of chasing his ultimate dream of becoming a world champion. This move by Triple H has arguably damaged Zayn's WWE character, which was once unflinching in its pursuit of the world title.

Triple H may turn Sami Zayn heel on WWE SmackDown very soon

Now that Sami Zayn is on SmackDown, it creates endless opportunities for new feuds and storylines. Although he is currently a beloved babyface, there is a chance that Triple H may turn him heel down the line. Zayn could undergo a shocking character change in the coming months.

The 41-year-old has been chasing the world title for quite some time. There is a good chance that he would feud with Cody Rhodes at some point for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Initially, WWE could keep pushing him as an underdog babyface during the potential feud with Rhodes.

However, Triple H could turn him heel midway, similar to how Kevin Owens turned heel and feuded with The American Nightmare. This could give rise to a compelling heel vs. face feud on SmackDown. Moreover, Sami Zayn's potential character change could also showcase his desperation to become a world champion.

There is a good possibility that WWE may pull off such a move, as Zayn's character currently needs a reboot. However, it is currently speculation. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for the former Intercontinental Champion.

