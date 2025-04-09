Triple H to ban former Intercontinental Champion from WrestleMania 41 due to his actions? Possibility explored

A lot has been happening on the Road to WrestleMania 41, and Triple H can make more changes as the event draws near. Although some superstars are fortunate enough to find a spot on the card for the event, some may experience the opposite.

Randy Orton was one of the superstars initially slated to compete at WrestleMania 41 in a singles match against Kevin Owens. However, The Prizefighter announced last week that he had a neck injury and required surgery, thus canceling his match against The Viper for The Show of Shows. Orton took out his frustrations on WWE SmackDown's General Manager, Nick Aldis, by delivering an RKO. After his violent reaction, Triple H can scrap his appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The former Intercontinental Champion RKO'ing an authority figure and getting a WrestleMania match can send the wrong impression to the rest of the locker room. Triple H can realize that putting Randy in action can make it seem like he is rewarding the latter, but there can be no greater punishment for The Viper than to be removed from The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Aside from being a one-time Intercontinental Champion, Orton is a 10-time WWE Champion, a four-time World Heavyweight Champion, a four-time tag team champion, and a one-time United States Champion.

Randy Orton to face an on-screen authority figure at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Although The Viper being removed from the event is a possibility, there's also a high chance that he will have a replacement opponent anytime soon. Interestingly, signs may have already pointed to Nick Aldis. On a Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter said that Orton facing the blue brand's GM should happen on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE personality Sam Roberts also shared on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that if Randy delivered another RKO to Aldis on the upcoming SmackDown show, Nick could take matters into his own hands and present himself as The Viper's opponent.

"I think that might be your match. You can say, 'How are you going to set that match up?' It's real easy. Randy Orton says, 'Hey Nick. What's my match?' Nick says, 'I can't find you one.' Then you are the match. If Randy Orton RKO's Nick Aldis in the beginning of SmackDown [on April 11], that's now two in a row. Maybe do something else in the middle of the episode. You can close the episode by saying, 'All right, Randy. I'll do it,'" Sam Roberts said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More