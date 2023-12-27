Triple H to begin a new heel faction at Royal Rumble 2024 involving current WWE champion? Exploring the possibility

Triple H's decisions has been rather revolutionary ever since taking control as the Head of Creative. He has focused on significant aspects, one of which is introducing new factions on the main roster. Royal Rumble 2024 could see the inception of yet another faction under Hunter's regime.

The potential new faction might consist of current United States Champion Logan Paul and the duo of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. There's a good possibility of it happening, as all three superstars are currently intertwined in a storyline involving Kevin Owens.

KO is expected to challenge The Maverick at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event for the United States Title. Waller and Theory could possibly interfere in the match to help Logan Paul win against The Prizefighter, as the duo have been at loggerheads with Owens.

Royal Rumbe may very well be the occasion where the SmackDown duo join forces with Logan Paul. Triple H could have a very good reason for forming a heel faction with all three superstars. A-Town Down Under's alliance with The Social Media Megastar could tremendously help the duo and elevate their careers.

It could also give rise to enthralling storylines on WWE SmackDown. Therefore, the prospect of it happening at Royal Rumble 2024 is quite good. With all three superstars having animosity toward Kevin Owens, their rivalry might reach another level if it happens at the January spectacle.

Triple H to debut another new faction on upcoming SmackDown?

WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has been introducing new factions to the main roster quite frequently. The wave of factions is purportedly set to continue as the first SmackDown of 2024 will likely see the debut of yet another group.

The names in question who could mark their union in the Stamford-based promotion are Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain. There have been reports that Triple H has plans to debut a new faction with these three superstars. WWE has dropped vignettes of it on the most recent episode of SmackDown.

While Karrion Kross had been away from television for a long time before making a return at the Tribute to the Troops Smackdon special on December 8, AOP's return has been on hold since 2022. It does look like The Game has finally decided to pull the trigger. The trio of Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain will reportedly make their debut on the January 5, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

It will be the inception of yet another faction under Hunter's regime. WWE has been building the show as the New Year's Revolution special episode and has advertised many matches and segments.