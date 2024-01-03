Triple H to book dream WWE match after teasing it 340 days ago? Analyzing the chances

Since taking control of the creative team, Triple H has given fans several stupendous moments and blockbuster matches. While many of those came to fruition in 2023, a few were teased for the future, leaving fans on tenterhooks.

One of the biggest dream matches teased at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 28, 2023, was between Brock Lesnar and Gunther. Since their face-off at the show, the WWE Universe has been clamoring for a one-on-one bout between the two. There's a good possibility that Triple H might book this blockbuster feud this year.

The Game's stint as the head of creative has seen the culmination of feuds in a more progressive way. Therefore, WWE might sow the seeds of a potential feud between The Ring General and Lesnar at this year's Royal Rumble. WrestleMania 40 will likely be where the WWE Universe finally gets to witness the high-voltage clash.

The possibility of the match happening is relatively high, as fans have longed to see Brock Lesnar and Gunther lock horns inside the squared circle since their confrontation. Besides, The Ring General has expressed his desire to have a feud with The Beast Incarnate in many interviews.

Is Triple H bringing Brock Lesnar back in the men's Royal Rumble match?

The traditional men's Royal Rumble match is expected to have huge surprises, including some big returns. Many superstars who are on hiatus can make their surprise comeback during the multi-man contest, including Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate is unlikely to return as a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match, as his comeback might not significantly impact the multi-man contest's outcome. Lesnar could instead make his appearance in some other capacity at Tropicana Field.

He might return and hunt down any superstar during their match. The former WWE Champion could wreak havoc on Gunther at Royal Rumble, paving the way for their blockbuster feud. With WrestleMania still four months away, Triple H could involve the multi-time champion in a brief feud for Elimination Chamber.

It remains to be seen what The Game is cooking for Royal Rumble 2024 and what plans The Beast Incarnate has for the January extravaganza.