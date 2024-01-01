Brock Lesnar to return and set up rivalry with 35-year-old superstar? Exploring WWE Royal Rumble plans

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television since SummerSlam 2023. His return is seemingly on the horizon, and Royal Rumble 2024 could be where it comes to fruition. Lesnar could wreak havoc on his return, which could kick off his rivalry with a 35-year-old superstar.

The name in question is Monday Night RAW Superstar Bronson Reed. With Royal Rumble around the corner, WWE might organize a tournament to determine a challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Title. Reed could win it and go on to battle The Ring General at the January extravaganza.

With both superstars possibly locking horns at Tropicana Field, Brock Lesnar could make his shocking return, annihilate both superstars, and leave the ring. As a result, an angry Bronson Reed might lay out a challenge for The Beast Incarnate, saying that he has scores to settle with him before Gunther gets his hands.

This could pave the way for a huge match between Reed and Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber 2024, set to take place in Perth, Australia. With the premium live event in Bronson Reed's hometown, WWE might have huge plans for the 35-year-old.

Reed previously expressed his desire to have a match with Brock Lesnar, calling it a dream match. Therefore, there's a good possibility of it happening, and WWE could sow the seeds of it at Royal Rumble 2024.

Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble appearance could set up his WrestleMania 40 feud

Brock Lesnar will most likely make his comeback at Royal Rumble and obliterate Gunther and Bronson Reed if a match between the two happens. With WWE building up Reed, there's a good possibility that he will have a bout with The Beast Incarnate at Elimination Chamber 2024.

However, if that happens, it would leave Gunther seeking revenge after Lesnar is done with Reed. This could lead to a blockbuster match between the two superstars at WrestleMania 40. This is a bout destined to happen, as both superstars expressed their desires to feud with each other.

WWE will seemingly look to keep The Beast Incarnate engaged until 'Mania, which is why there's a good possibility that he will be involved in a program with Bronson Reed at the Elimination Chamber. However, Brock Lesnar possibly appearing at Royal Rumble and attacking Gunther could sow the seeds of their rivalry.

Hence, Lesnar's appearance at Tropicana Field on the January 27 spectacle has the potential to set up his feud for The Showcase of the Immortals.

