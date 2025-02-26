Triple H to book an intergender match between two top WWE Superstars at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential hint

Intergender matches in WWE are not common, though, and when they do, they are exciting affairs. Some memorable intergender matches have occurred, such as Chris Jericho vs. Chyna, Jacqueline vs. Chavo Guerrero, and Molly Holly vs. Crash Holly.

Although WWE hasn't seen a full-fledged intergender match recently, one encounter is possible. After their recent interaction on Monday Night RAW, Triple H can book a match between Bianca Belair and Dominik Mysterio.

Dirty Dominik Mysterio was a nightmare for Bianca and Naomi as he played a massive role in their WWE Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Dominik tried to distract Naomi in the match's closing moments, but he received a brutal sidekick.

However, that gave Raquel Rodriguez time to recover, and the latter pulled Naomi's leg as she climbed on top of the turnbuckle. Big Mami Cool smashed Naomi's head on the ring post, leaving her on the mat. Liv Morgan cleverly cashed in with a pin count, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship.

After the match, Bianca opened up on her loss due to Dominik's interference. An X user requested Bianca Belair and Naomi to settle their differences with Dom inside the ring. The EST of WWE responded by asking the promotion to give her an intergender match with The Judgment Day member.

"At this point… give us a match with Dom," Belair wrote.

It remains to be seen how the former RAW Women's Champion takes revenge on Dominik.

Bianca Belair's next target is to win the women's WWE Elimination Chamber

The EST of WWE might have lost the tag team title, but her next target will be winning the Elimination Chamber contest on March 1 in Toronto, Canada.

Belair will enter the ring with Bayley, Roxanne Perez, Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss. The winner of this match will go on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

However, one thing that stands between Bianca and her next title is her former tag team partner, Jade Cargill. It is widely believed that Bianca might have something to do with the mysterious attack on Jade Cargill a few months back.

It has also been rumored that Cargill might return to the Elimination Chamber and attack Bianca Belair, which would cost her the match. She would later reveal that Bianca had masterminded the attack on her. The two would then go for an epic clash at WrestleMania 41. Now, all eyes are on Jade's return and her revelation of the actual sequence of events.

