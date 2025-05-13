Triple H to book The Shield’s iconic breakup 11 years later with current WWE Superstars? Exploring the possibility 

Currently, WWE has some of the top superstars of Monday Night RAW working together. The feud has gained significant attention from fans and will possibly generate multiple matches at sold-out arenas.

The feud in question is the one between Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker and CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. While The Drip God and The Dog are certified heels, it's possible that The Honorary Uce will betray The Best in the World at Saturday Night's Main Event to become the next ally to Seth Rollins & Co.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Zayn, Punk, and Uso stood in the ring with steel chairs while a furious Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins stared at them from the ramp. A moment was captured that showed Zayn looking at Punk with the steel chair in hand, possibly indicating that he will soon betray his tag team partner.

The situation and positions seemed eerily similar to that fateful day in 2014 when Triple H, with Randy Orton, announced a "Plan B" and Seth Rollins betrayed The Shield by smashing Roman Reigns with a chair shot. The Cerebral Assassin might run the 11-year-old play once again at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025, during CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker.

Furthermore, a heel turn for Zayn will actually elevate his position in WWE and allow him to further explore his character.

Ex-WWE writer pointed out a major issue in Seth Rollins' current feud

Seth Rollins' heel run is hitting the mark with the WWE Universe. The fans sing his song when he enters the arena and boo him when he picks up the mic, proving that they are torn between hate and love for the superstar.

While the feud against CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso is grabbing the attention of the WWE Universe, former writer Vince Russo pointed out an issue on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

"This is how we went off the air last week. The babies [babyfaces] are out manning the heels. Does that make any sense to anybody? You're supposed to get heat on the heels, and how you do that is they outman the babies [babyfaces]. There's three babies and two heels."

Seth Rollins seems to be on the track to pursue the World Heavyweight Championship after Saturday Night's Main Event.

