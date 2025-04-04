Triple H to book a WrestleMania 41 match with The Rock, John Cena, and a new superstar? Massive twist explored

WWE CCO Triple H is known for delivering unexpected twists and could be planning a huge one for Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. After weeks of chaos between Cody Rhodes, Cena, and the Rock, The Game can announce a six-man tag team featuring rap sensation Travis Scott. As per reports, Scott has been training for in-ring competition, hinting at a possible match.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber, things escalated fast when Travis Scott, who accompanied The Rock, got involved. While WWE played it as part of the show, video clips revealed Scott may have injured Cody Rhodes, leaving him with a black eye and damaged eardrum. However, despite the backlash, Triple H has made it clear- Travis Scott isn’t just a one-off name in WWE.

Ad

Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Last month the WWE CCO spoke at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference and hinted that Scott’s role in WWE is only getting bigger. The Game didn’t address the controversy directly; instead, he teased that the rapper’s story was just getting started. Dave Meltzer also confirmed recently in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Scott is still in the main event plans.

Now there is a possibility for a six-man tag team match involving John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott vs. Cody Rhodes and two partners of his choice.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is a great setup as The American Nightmare can get an early revenge against Scott. Now, whether he evolves as a heel or in a major twist turns babyface to help Rhodes, the match promises to capture the attention of fans. Plus, the mystery around who Rhodes might choose as his partners adds more excitement. Nothing is official yet, but fans are buzzing with ideas.

Triple H picks Travis Scott’s "FE!N" as WrestleMania 41's anthem

Triple H officially confirmed that Travis Scott’s hit song “FE!N,” featuring Playboi Carti, will serve as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 41. This marks a significant shift, concluding The Weekend’s impressive five-year streak as the primary artist for WrestleMania themes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, The Weekend isn’t absent from this year’s event. His hit with Playboi Carti, “Timeless,” has also been designated as a theme song for The Shows of Show. The dual selection suggests that the Stamford-based promotion might use both songs across the two nights of the event, potentially assigning each track to a specific evening.

The inclusion of Travis Scott’s song introduces a fresh musical vibe to the premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More