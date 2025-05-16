Triple H to break up a popular WWE faction amid rising tensions on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the chances

Triple H has been making moves to make SmackDown entertaining for the past few weeks. However, the quality of the show has gone down lately, and it needs a fresh story to reignite fans' interest. Therefore, to create a shock factor, The Game might be planning to break up a popular WWE faction on the blue brand amid rising tensions among them.

Legado Del Fantasma might implode in the coming weeks. For the past few months, Santos Escobar has been lambasting and disrespecting Berto (Humberto) and Garza (Angel Garza) for their repeated losses. Things took an interesting turn on SmackDown last week when Berto shoved Escobar and walked away when the latter once again tried to reprimand him after his loss.

It was a signal that cracks had started to form within the faction. Moreover, Angel Garza has also shown signs of frustration with how Santos Escobar has been treating them for the last few months. If Berto decides to walk away, Garza is likely to follow suit. There is a strong possibility that Triple H may have decided to break up Legado Del Fantasma.

Such an angle could add a new layer to the faction's history in WWE. Besides, Garza and Berto are extremely talented stars, and detaching themselves from Legado Del Fantasma would open new doors for them on SmackDown. This way, WWE could also introduce a new story for Santos Escobar by likely pushing him on a singles route.

While it is an intriguing possibility, only time will tell what the Triple H-led creative has planned for this growing story on SmackDown.

Triple H to make a new faction with Los Garza and Andrade?

If Los Garza (Berto and Angel) decides to part ways with Santos Escobar, it would put a huge question mark on their future. While they are an incredible tag team, they have yet to do anything significant on the roster. As a result, Triple H might once again put them in a faction, but in a new one.

The Game could decide to make a babyface group with Humberto, Angel Garza, and Andrade. The latter has been spotted having various confrontations with the two Legado Del Fantasma stars over the past few months. It was a subtle hint that Andrade was interested in working with both stars.

Additionally, the former United States Champion's words somewhere became the catalyst for Berto's outburst against Santos Escobar last week. Therefore, there is a huge possibility that Triple H could pair Andrade with Los Garza. It could be a solid trio on SmackDown and would be enough to carry the mid-card division.

Moreover, such a decision could also be a new beginning for Andrade, who seems to have been lost in the shuffle on the blue brand for a while. Well, it eventually depends on what Triple H has in store.

