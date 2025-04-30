Triple H to break his own rule in WWE ahead of Backlash 2025? Possibility explored

Triple H has been at the helm of WWE creative for over two years now. Under his leadership, the company has witnessed a massive boom filled with iconic moments. However, for the past few months, the overall vibe of the product has arguably taken quite a dip. To shake things up and bring back the energy, The Game might break his longstanding unwritten rule at Backlash 2025.

Ad

Apart from WrestleMania, Triple H usually follows a five-match format for every premium live event. It has been a common pattern followed under his creative regime. However, WWE has already announced three matches for Backlash this year, and several feuds are still in development. There is a high possibility that The Game might break the trend and book more than five matches at the spectacle.

Other matches that are likely to be added to the card are Logan Paul vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title and Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Title. On top of that, SmackDown has been teasing a potential Fatal Four-Way match between Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, and LA Knight for the United States Championship.

Ad

Trending

Around six feuds are in progress on both rosters that may be featured at Backlash. Fans have also been vocal about how the five-match format often leaves out major storylines that deserve the spotlight. By breaking this rule, WWE will be able to give more top-tier talents a chance to shine. Such a move could help the creative team build a more extensive card for the premium live event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be quite interesting to see whether Triple H decides to divert from his traditional pattern for Backlash 2025. Things will get much clearer on the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

Triple H to crown new champions at Backlash 2025?

Triple H is planning to make Backlash 2025 a must-see event. The show will feature multiple title matches, and two big ones have already been confirmed. John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyria will put her Intercontinental Championship on the line against Becky Lynch.

Ad

While fans can expect big surprises at the event, it is unlikely that there are going to be multiple title changes. The main reason is that WWE already crowned several new champions at WrestleMania this month. Having another round of title swaps so soon would feel a bit out of place.

The creative team could still surprise fans with one big title change. Becky Lynch has a very good chance to become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion because it will be her first singles match since her return. Therefore, it will not be a surprise if she walks out of St. Louis with gold around her waist.

It all depends on what Triple H has in store for fans. The post-WrestleMania season has started to get much more interesting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More