Randy Orton to bring back major star after 735 days at Backlash to help him vs. John Cena? Potential explored

Randy Orton and John Cena are set to clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025. Ever since The Cenation Leader turned heel, he has been using underhanded tactics. There is a good possibility that Travis Scott could show up at the upcoming PLE and try to help Cena win against The Viper, similar to what he did at WrestleMania 41.

However, Orton may come up with a huge backup if such a situation unfolds. The Apex Predator could bring back Bad Bunny after 735 days to help him against John Cena. The Puerto Rican rapper last appeared in WWE at Backlash 2023, where he competed in a match against Damian Priest. Therefore, returning to the same show two years later would be poetic.

Besides, Randy Orton teased Bad Bunny's return during an interview with Complex ahead of WrestleMania 41. Discussing Travis Scott's involvement in a WWE storyline, The Viper stated that Bunny could return and play a major role if Scott gets involved in the mix. Well, it appears that the time may have finally come for WWE to set that plan into motion.

During the Undisputed WWE Championship match, Travis Scott could show up and try to cause ringside interference. However, Bad Bunny could make a blockbuster return and equalize the numbers game for Randy Orton. Seeing the two music icons go after each other could set the WWE Universe in a frenzy, and the rumblings of it could be heard around the world.

This could eventually lead to a massive program between all four stars down the line. WWE has been showcasing Backlash as a major premium live event in recent years, so the possibility of it happening is good. However, Bad Bunny's return is nothing but speculation as of now.

Randy Orton to defeat John Cena at Backlash 2025?

The rivalry between the two legends began on the RAW after WrestleMania, and Randy Orton has had the upper hand so far. He laid out John Cena for the second consecutive week and is determined to win his 15th World Title at Backlash. However, that may not happen.

Despite the golden opportunity, Orton is unlikely to defeat Cena at the upcoming premium live event. The Cenation Leader recently won the coveted title, and losing it in his first title defense would deflate all his momentum. It would significantly affect his credibility and impact his current character.

Well, it is John Cena's last year in pro wrestling, and WWE may have revisited this rivalry only to let him and Randy Orton square off in the ring for one last time. Both superstars have a rich history, and fans have been clamoring to see them feud with each other.

It is safe to say that this feud is more of a 'callback to the good old times' rather than The Viper winning his 15th World Title. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks.

