Triple H to bring back 3 released WWE superstars? Exploring potential faction

Triple H has re-introduced a lot of former WWE Superstars to RAW and SmackDown ever since he took full control of the company’s creative direction. The Game brought back some of the former mainstays from NXT. He might bring back three released superstars as well.

The people in question are none other than Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe. The trio, along with Nikki Cross, were known as Sanity in the black & gold era of NXT. They were also part of the first-ever NXT WarGames Match at TakeOver: WarGames 2017.

Nikki Cross recently posted a picture of all four members of Sanity from NXT TakeOver: Orlando. She could be teasing a reunion of the heel faction on the main roster with her recent Twitter post.

Check out Nikki Cross' tweet below:

The former RAW Women’s Champion has been acting strange on WWE television for the past several weeks. It is possible she could be reverting to her Mad Sister gimmick from NXT and bringing back her former faction in the process.

Did Triple H secretly re-hire a former Sanity member?

Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe were all released from their contracts as part of the budget cuts that stemmed from the Coronavirus in 2020 and 2021. Triple H reportedly (secretly) re-hired Young on November 1, 2022.

However, the former leader of Sanity was granted release upon his request in April 2023. He did not make his televised return backstage or on-screen between November 2022 and April 2023.

Young also reunited with Wolfe in Westside Xtreme Wrestling's wXw World Tag Team Festival. It remains to be seen if Sanity will ever re-form on the WWE's main roster.

Do you think Triple H will bring Sanity back to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!