Triple H to bring back 39-year-old star to be in Cody Rhodes' corner against Solo Sikoa? Exploring potential twist

Solo Sikoa has made his intentions known about wanting another shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. Previously, The Street Champion of the Island competed in a title match against The American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2024, but Roman Reigns' interference threw a spanner in The Bloodline leader's plans of winning the gold.

Whenever Triple H books Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the title again, The Bloodline will attempt to tip the scales in Sikoa's favor. Unfortunately for the Undisputed WWE Champion, Roman Reigns may not make another appearance to save him from the heel stable. However, former Bloodline member Jimmy Uso can be Rhodes' savior.

Triple H can plan the much-awaited return of Jimmy Uso during the potential championship match, and have him help Rhodes against The Bloodline. This will trigger the babyface turn of the 39-year-old star and lay the foundation for his reunion with Roman Reigns.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Jimmy Uso holds a grudge against The Bloodline, and he may want to exact revenge on the heel faction. In fact, both Reigns and Uso will target The Bloodline to ensure Solo Sikoa's downfall. Therefore, the Samoan cousins deciding to become Rhodes' allies during this time should not be a complete shock.

WWE reportedly has another power-packed match for Cody Rhodes in the works

The Stamford-based promotion has booked Cody Rhodes against top superstars such as Logan Paul, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Solo Sikoa since WrestleMania XL. There have been times when the WWE Universe has pointed out that the creative team might be struggling to book The American Nightmare in compelling storylines amid The Rock and Roman Reigns' hiatus.

With The Original Tribal Chief seemingly back in the fold, the wrestling juggernaut can revisit the feud between the former rivals. Interestingly, the former Undisputed WWE Champion has been moved to the babyface section of the internal roster, per reports. Hence, Triple H might not build a rivalry between two of the biggest babyfaces of the modern era at this point. However, he could have a different plan.

Reports have indicated that WWE is building towards a match between Cody Rhodes and The Rock for WrestleMania 41. Since The Final Boss was a massive heel on the Road to WrestleMania XL, a match between him and Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All will attract a lot of eyeballs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback