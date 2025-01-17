Triple H to bring back former AEW star to WWE after 3-year absence at CM Punk’s request? Possibility analyzed

Triple H and WWE announced a new deal with TNA, which could open the way for TNA stars to appear in WWE and vice versa. Last year, this partnership was limited to NXT, but this could potentially change now, and TNA stars could appear on the main roster.

One TNA star who could appear in WWE is the legendary Jeff Hardy. Although he is under contract with TNA, he could confront CM Punk. The former WWE Champion recently opened up about his time with the company in an interview with Chris Van Vliet and teased a feud with The Best in the World.

"Yeah, the reality is, it could happen. Our feud man, I still get so many compliments on that with people that are adults now, ‘Oh man, you and Punk, that feud was amazing.’ Even in AEW, I felt like there was a moment for me and Punk — at least with some kind of faceoff or uncomfortable [moment] with us running into each other backstage, but we never got to do that. Ultimately, I would love to revisit that feud in some way and who knows man, CM Punk is such a superpower in the pro wrestling game. If Jeff Hardy getting sober made him an asshole, heel Jeff Hardy against the one and only popular CM Punk, I feel like that’s completely possible," Jeff Hardy said. (H/T PWMania)

Trending

After Jeff Hardy's comments, CM Punk could cut a promo on him and call him out, teasing a future match with him and re-igniting his 2009 rivalry with Hardy. Hardy could even show up at the Royal Rumble and try to cost Punk the opportunity to main event WrestleMania, leading the latter to ask Triple H to schedule a match for the RAW on Netflix or the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Even though Punk has his sights set on the Royal Rumble and becoming world champion again, a feud with Hardy is a possibility, especially now that TNA and WWE have announced their partnership.

Expand Tweet

Triple H opens up about talks with CM Punk that brought him back at Survivor Series

2023 Survivor Series saw the return of CM Punk to WWE after nearly a decade. It was a major surprise to many, given the struggling relationship between Punk and WWE management back in the day, including Triple H.

Fast-forward to today, though. Things have changed, and WWE boss Triple H revealed what he told CM Punk during talks for a WWE return in an interview with Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated.

"When Punk and I were having these conversations with Nick and going through this, when we first got on the phone, one of the things I said was, ‘I want to clear the air. I’m not the same guy I was 10-15 years ago. If I was, I wasted 10-15 years of my life. I’ve grown. I’ve changed. I have a different point of view. I would believe you’re not the same person you were 10 years ago and that you have changed. Let’s both assume that and then wipe everything else, bad thoughts, whether real or imagined, let’s get rid of them and say these are two different people that are going to talk about doing business together," Triple H said. (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Even though some superstars allegedly didn't like CM Punk's return to WWE, the latter has done a great job since then and is considered a central part of the company's recent success, especially now that the company has entered a new era with its move to Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback