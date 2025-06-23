Triple H to bring released WWE star back after 21 months to uncover big mystery? Exploring the possibility

The Triple H-led creative regime is moving towards Night of Champions 2025. Since taking charge as the Chief Content Officer, The Game has already brought massive changes to the Stamford-based promotion. Many released WWE stars also returned under the Triple H era.

Following recent developments, there is speculation that Triple H might bring back released WWE star Elias to the Stamford-based promotion. This could be done to uncover the mystery of El Grande Americano.

A few months back, WWE introduced El Grande Americano, and his true identity has not been disclosed yet. Meanwhile, looking at the storyline and the star's physical similarities, it's evident that the person is none other than Chad Gable. Still, Master Gable has repeatedly denied accusations of being the masked luchador.

During the recent Fanatics Fest event, Kevin Owens made a bold statement by saying that he believes that Elijah, fka Elias in WWE, is the person behind El Grande Americano.

Since then, fans have been speculating about a potential angle where Triple H brings back Elias and reveals him as the star behind the mask.

It's important to note that Elijah was part of NXT television a few weeks ago due to his contract with TNA. However, he isn't officially signed to WWE and has yet to appear on the main roster since his release in September 2023.

Meanwhile, despite The Prizefighter's claims, it's unlikely that Hunter will go with the storyline of Elias being El Grande Americano. The Game might bring the musician star back to the sports entertainment juggernaut in the future, but it's unrealistic that he will return to play a part in the Chad Gable storyline.

The only reason behind Kevin Owens' statement could be his past storyline with Elias, where he made KO mad by introducing Ezekiel as his younger brother and refusing to acknowledge that both were the same person.

John Cena made major statement about Triple H during WWE's recent event

The WWE Universe has already reached the middle of John Cena's retirement tour. The Franchise Player is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Title against CM Punk at Night of Champions 2025. The Last Real Champion made an appearance at the SummerSlam Kickoff show, where he was talking about checking boxes off before his retirement.

During the discussion, Triple H's name, under the Hunter Hearst Helmsley moniker, popped up. In response, Cena said that a match between them was not possible. In the blink of a second, however, The Franchise Player said that he doesn't know as he has time until December, and would see how things play out by then.

Sadly, though, going by the latest reports of the WWE CCO's health status, it doesn't seem that he will be part of Cena's retirement tour in any physical manner.

